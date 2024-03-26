Element Battles Codes (March 2024)

Get ready for a Roblox arena fighter inspired by anime fight scenes! Drop straight into the action with only your fists and one magical ability. However, starting off with no money and just one skill might seem uninviting, which is why we have Element Battles codes.

All Element Battles Codes List

Element Battles Codes (Working)

1000LIKES: Use for 500 Cash (New)

Element Battles Codes (Expired)

500LIKES

250LIKES

100LIKES

How to redeem codes in Element Battles

To redeem Element Battles codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Element Battles on Roblox. Go to the Spin tab in the main menu. Enter your code in the text box in the bottom-right corner. Hit Enter and receive your free cash!

