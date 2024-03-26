Element Battles Codes (March 2024)

Get ready for a Roblox arena fighter inspired by anime fight scenes! Drop straight into the action with only your fists and one magical ability. However, starting off with no money and just one skill might seem uninviting, which is why we have Element Battles codes.
All Element Battles Codes List
Element Battles Codes (Working)
- 1000LIKES: Use for 500 Cash (New)
Element Battles Codes (Expired)
- 500LIKES
- 250LIKES
- 100LIKES
How to redeem codes in Element Battles
To redeem Element Battles codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Element Battles on Roblox.
- Go to the Spin tab in the main menu.
- Enter your code in the text box in the bottom-right corner.
- Hit Enter and receive your free cash!
