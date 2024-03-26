Become the strongest and fastest player in Muscle Legends! Keep training to earn the title of the beast and beat up other players who challenge you. Use Muscle Legends codes to boost your Agility and Strength and obtain Gems for free!

All Muscle Legends Codes List

Active Muscle Legends Codes

megalift50 : Use for 250 Strength

: Use for 250 Strength speedy50 : Use for 250 Agility

: Use for 250 Agility spacegems50 : Use for 5k Gems

: Use for 5k Gems EpicReward500 : Use for 500 Gems

: Use for 500 Gems MillionWarriors : Use for 1.5k Strength

: Use for 1.5k Strength Launch250 : Use for 250 Gems

: Use for 250 Gems FrostGems10 : Use for 10k Gems

: Use for 10k Gems SuperPunch100 : Use for 100 Strength

: Use for 100 Strength SuperMuscle100 : Use for 200 Strength

: Use for 200 Strength GalaxyCrystal50 : Use for 5k Gems

: Use for 5k Gems SkyAgility50 : Use for 500 Agility

: Use for 500 Agility Musclestorm50: Use for 1.5k Strength

Expired Muscle Legends Codes

racer300

How to Redeem Codes in Muscle Legends

To redeem codes in Muscle Legends, use our step-by-step guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Muscle Legends in Roblox. Press the blue bird icon on the right to open the redemption box. Type the code into the text field. Click Enter and claim the prize!

