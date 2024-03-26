Category:
Become the strongest and fastest player in Muscle Legends! Keep training to earn the title of the beast and beat up other players who challenge you. Use Muscle Legends codes to boost your Agility and Strength and obtain Gems for free!

All Muscle Legends Codes List

Active Muscle Legends Codes

  • megalift50: Use for 250 Strength
  • speedy50: Use for 250 Agility
  • spacegems50: Use for 5k Gems
  • EpicReward500: Use for 500 Gems
  • MillionWarriors: Use for 1.5k Strength
  • Launch250: Use for 250 Gems
  • FrostGems10: Use for 10k Gems
  • SuperPunch100: Use for 100 Strength
  • SuperMuscle100: Use for 200 Strength
  • GalaxyCrystal50: Use for 5k Gems
  • SkyAgility50: Use for 500 Agility
  • Musclestorm50: Use for 1.5k Strength

Expired Muscle Legends Codes

  • racer300

How to Redeem Codes in Muscle Legends

To redeem codes in Muscle Legends, use our step-by-step guide below:

  1. Open Muscle Legends in Roblox.
  2. Press the blue bird icon on the right to open the redemption box.
  3. Type the code into the text field.
  4. Click Enter and claim the prize!

If you want to find codes for other exciting titles, check out our Untitled Boxing Game Codes and Basketball Legends Codes articles to claim more freebies!

