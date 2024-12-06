Elemental Grounds Codes (December 2024)

Updated: December 6, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Welcome to the world of Elemental Grounds, where staying on your feet isn’t a simple task. As soon as you spawn, you’re in danger of getting destroyed by another player. Luckily, you can level up by completing quests and fighting enemies aside from trying to survive a PvP onslaught.

To speed up the process of building your character and becoming powerful enough to face anyone, use the help of Elemental Grounds codes and collect all the Boosts and Spins you need for free. For the fans of challenging battleground titles, we’ve got an article on Slayer Battleground codes where you can find a wide variety of free rewards for that game as well.

All Elemental Grounds Codes List

Active Elemental Grounds Codes

letslevelup : Use for x15 Resonated Spins and x15 Minutes of EXP Boost

: Use for x15 Resonated Spins and x15 Minutes of EXP Boost ilovebunker : Use for x50 Spins and 10% Chance for a Resonated Spin (Must be Level 15+ to use)

: Use for x50 Spins and 10% Chance for a Resonated Spin ihateshogun: Use for a Resonated Spin and 5% Chance for a Stat Crystal (Must be Level 100+ to use)

Expired Elemental Grounds Codes

iwishforluck

igotnothing!?!

iloverng

1000likes!

Race System!

Weather System!

deservedit

iloverngextra

itsfarmtime

How to Redeem Codes in Elemental Grounds

Take the following steps to redeem your Elemental Grounds codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run Elemental Grounds in Roblox. Click on Codes in the menu on the left. Input a working code into the Enter Code field. Click on Redeem Code to collect your free rewards.

Elemental Grounds Trello Link

Find all the information you need on how to survive the ruthless world of this battleground Roblox title by visiting the Elemental Grounds Trello. Here, you can learn all about the game’s mechanics, as well as get the essential info on all the elements, races, NPCs, items, and more.

Why Are My Elemental Grounds Codes Not Working?

Manually entering Elemental Grounds codes is a tedious task that often results in creating the worst enemy of code redemption—typos! It’s actually preferable that you copy and paste those codes directly into your game.

If the code you’re trying to redeem still isn’t giving you any results, it most likely means that it has expired. Just report it to us, and we’ll update our article as soon as possible.

What Is Elemental Grounds?

Elemental Grounds is a battleground Roblox experience in which you roll for different elemental powers and then face in-game enemies and other players in combat. PvP fights with experienced players are likely to give you a headache, but the good news is that you can talk to various NPCs and complete quests to level up your character and become strong enough to battle anyone.

