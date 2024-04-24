Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 24, 2024
Choose one of many breathing techniques and dominate the battlefield with fire, water, or just brute strength. Whether you’re a basic Rengoku fan or a based Genya enjoyer, this game is made for you. If you want to skip the training arc, we bring you Slayer Battlegrounds codes.
All Slayer Battlegrounds Codes List
Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (Working)
- There are currently no active Slayer Battlegrounds codes
Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (Expired)
- q8mfxa4
- asmvhft
- udampw3
- l3ugz7c
- 2b0imrb
- slayerbg
- nevaxksw
- 5hp52b4
- uk83l43
- likes500
- likes750
- likes1500
How to Redeem Codes in Slayer Battlegrounds
To redeem Slayer Battlegrounds codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Slayer Battlegrounds on Roblox.
- Press the four-square icon in the top-left corner.
- Choose the Code tab in the drop-down menu.
- Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
- Hit Submit and enjoy your freebies!
