Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 24, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Choose one of many breathing techniques and dominate the battlefield with fire, water, or just brute strength. Whether you’re a basic Rengoku fan or a based Genya enjoyer, this game is made for you. If you want to skip the training arc, we bring you Slayer Battlegrounds codes.

All Slayer Battlegrounds Codes List

Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

There are currently no active Slayer Battlegrounds codes

Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (Expired)

q8mfxa4

asmvhft

udampw3

l3ugz7c

2b0imrb

slayerbg

nevaxksw

5hp52b4

uk83l43

likes500

likes750

likes1500

Related: +1 Blade Slayer Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Slayer Battlegrounds

To redeem Slayer Battlegrounds codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Slayer Battlegrounds on Roblox. Press the four-square icon in the top-left corner. Choose the Code tab in the drop-down menu. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit Submit and enjoy your freebies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with free goodies, check out our Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator Codes and Demon Piece Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more