Video Games
Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: Apr 24, 2024 10:02 am

Updated: April 24, 2024

Choose one of many breathing techniques and dominate the battlefield with fire, water, or just brute strength. Whether you’re a basic Rengoku fan or a based Genya enjoyer, this game is made for you. If you want to skip the training arc, we bring you Slayer Battlegrounds codes.

All Slayer Battlegrounds Codes List

Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

  • There are currently no active Slayer Battlegrounds codes

Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (Expired)

  • q8mfxa4
  • asmvhft
  • udampw3
  • l3ugz7c
  • 2b0imrb
  • slayerbg
  • nevaxksw
  • 5hp52b4
  • uk83l43
  • likes500 
  • likes750
  • likes1500

How to Redeem Codes in Slayer Battlegrounds

To redeem Slayer Battlegrounds codes, follow our easy guide below:

  1. Open Slayer Battlegrounds on Roblox.
  2. Press the four-square icon in the top-left corner.
  3. Choose the Code tab in the drop-down menu.
  4. Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
  5. Hit Submit and enjoy your freebies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with free goodies, check out our Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator Codes and Demon Piece Codes articles, too!

Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.