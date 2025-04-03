Spellblade Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 3, 2025 We added new codes!

After all, who doesn’t love a good battlegrounds game where you can make sick combos? As you guessed from the title, Spellblade lets you indulge in both melee and magic shenanigans. Enter a medieval-themed battlefield, spin for the best elements, and become the strongest warrior.

To unlock legendary powers, you’ll need some Spellblade codes. They will reward you with a variety of rewards, including Weapon Essence, Luck Pots, and Gems, which you can use to try rolling for the most remarkable elements. If you enjoyed these freebies, make sure to check out Clover Retribution Codes to get even more!

All Spellblade Codes List

Working Spellblade Codes

EHSSAK : Use for x500 Gems, x2 Weapon Essence, and x1 Luck Pot

: Use for x500 Gems, x2 Weapon Essence, and x1 Luck Pot KYRA : Use for x500 Gems and x2 Weapon Essence

: Use for x500 Gems and x2 Weapon Essence VANTARO : Use for x777 Gems

: Use for x777 Gems RELEASE!: Use for x777 Gems

Expired Spellblade Codes

There are currently no expired Spellblade codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Spellblade

Follow the steps below to redeem Spellblade codes:

Launch Spellblade on Roblox. Press M or click the Menu button in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Press the System button on the left side of the screen. Insert a code into the Enter Code text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards.

How to Get More Spellblade Codes

If you want to get all the upcoming Spellblade codes in one place, we recommend bookmarking this page. Since we scour the socials for new freebies, there’s no need for you to waste your time doing the same. Revisiting this list is more than enough! However, if you still prefer getting your updates from the official sources, feel free to check out the Spellblade Discord server.

Why Are My Spellblade Codes Not Working?

While Spellblade codes are relatively easy to redeem, a typo slipping through the cracks is always a possibility. In case of an error, make sure to double-check if your capitalization and punctuation are correct. In addition, it’s also possible for codes to stop working because they’re outdated or because they’re only available on new and private servers.

What Is Spellblade?

Spellblade is a Roblox battlegrounds-style fighting title with a medieval fantasy coat of paint. While making combos is a great way to win, you can become even more powerful by spinning for better elements and unlocking new skills. The more you level up, the better features you’ll unlock, such as the ability to have more attack slots and acquire mythical weapons.

