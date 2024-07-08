Does Once Human Have Season Wipes?

With Once Human’s release around the corner, you might be wondering how seasonal wipes work. Here’s everything you need to prepare you for the seasonal wipe in Once Human.

What Are Seasonal Wipes in Once Human?

One of the biggest knots of confusion for Metas in Once Human is seasonal wipes. While most of the information we have about seasonal wipes comes from beta testers and dev blogs found on the Once Human site, what we know for certain is that after a certain period of time (usually cited as six weeks) a season will end, and your Meta’s level will be reset to one.

During these wipes, everything you own will be transferred to Eternaland, a pocket universe you’ll gain access to as you complete the main game. That includes:

Special Backpack Items – Starchrom, Equipment Blueprints, Mods, Furniture Formula (Memetic excluded), Cosmetic Items, and more

Regular Backpack Items – Weapons, Armor, and Materials (including materials, medicine, and ammo).

There’s no limit to the number of items you can transfer to Eternaland. But transferring regular backpack items to a seasonal server will cost a certain amount of Material Points depending on what you’re transferring over. Material Points refresh each season, and you can transfer items to the new season as long as you have Material Point. You can also sell your weapons, armor, and material to get Astral Sand, which is used for construction in Eternland. Houses will never decay in Eternaland. I can almost guarantee that Material Points will be a currency you can purchase in shop, which is par for the course for a game as cheap as Once Human.

What Carries Over in a New Season in Once Human?

So, the only confirmation about what items carry over in Once Human are from the beta test demo. It’s very possible that these items will change when Once Human releases. But the seasonal items that seem to carry over are:

Starchroms, Star Source, Mitsuko’s Mark, Stellar Planula, Sproutlets

Gear Blueprints (tiers included), Blueprint Fragments, weapon accessories and gear mods

Furniture Formulas (excluding ones unlocked with Memetics)

Fashion items, poses, namecards

Character customization data

House bluprints

Main story, side story, and Journey’s progress

Friends

But you won’t inherit the following items when Once Human wipes:

Character level

Energy link

Map and stronghold exploration progress

Season Challenge Tasks

What Are Seasons in Once Human?

With that all out of the way, we can actually explore what seasons even are. Once Human has a distinct take on seasons. You have the choice to opt in to a variety of Season Scenarios, which include storylines, events, and mechanics.

One scenario we know the developers are cooking up, thanks to the dev blog post, is the Silver Gate and a faction confrontation scenario where you can choose sides. The Silver Gate is a PvP scenario accessed via Stronghold Conquest.

As you progress through the season, more regions and gameplay content will be unlocked, eventually allowing you to access the full storyline. This storyline will culminate in a final battle that will envelop the entire game world.

Once the battle is complete, the season will enter the Settlement Phase, where players are free to explore the world, finish up any seasonal challenges, hunt for Riddle Spots, or explore strongholds.

When you’re ready, you can then opt to take part in the next seasonal sever.

All in all, it seems like an action-packed game. But Eternaland will be there for you when you want to just build, relax, and appreciate the collection of items you’ve amassed.

Once Human will be available on July 9.

