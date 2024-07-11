Once Human High Banks Passcode Solution

There are plenty of quests to take on in Once Human, but some of them can be a bit tricky, especially if you haven’t paying close attention to your surroundings. Here’s how to crack open the High Banks safe in Once Human.

What the High Banks Passcode Is in Once Human

For folks who just want to skip straight to the answer, the High Banks safe passcode in Once Human in 325. Even though the keypad has four digits, the correct passcode is only three digits, which may end up throwing people off.

Do note that there’s no need to enter a zero at the front of the passcode. Simply keying in 325 will do the trick.

All Clues for the High Banks Passcode

If you were wondering how we arrived at this solution, here’s what you need to know. You’ll first need to look for a note within High Banks itself, which will direct you to Uncle Lin’s house. Leave the bank and look for the last house on the right with the red roof.

Go through the roof to get into the house, then interact with the purple marker marked Clues in the House, which will give you the first number. You’ll then be directed to the LK Clothing Store, where you can interact with another purple marker to get your second number.

Finally, you’ll be directed to GAMEWORLD for your final number. The hint tells you that the third number of the passcode is the largest while the second number is the smallest, which leaves you only with one combination: 325.

And that's pretty much it. That's the passcode for opening the safe in High Banks in Once Human.

