How to Complete A Miracle Chase in Once Human

Developed by Starry Studios, Once Human is a survival/crafting MMORPG that also hides plenty of secrets and easter eggs in its open-world. If you’ve stumbled upon the Miracle Chase chest in Once Human and you’re wondering how to open it, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How to Start A Miracle Chase in Once Human

First, you’ll need to accept the quest titled A Miracle Chase. It can be found in the southeastern part of the Dayton Wetlands region, as indicated in the screenshot below.

Head over to the blue quest marker and speak with the pilgrim, who will then tell you about the secret at the cove in the north.

Once Human Miracle Chase Chest Location

Now, let’s talk about where you can actually find the Miracle Chase chest in Once Human. It’s located in the Dayton Wetlands region, at the easternmost edge of the island, as shown in the screenshot down below.

Once in the area, wait until nightfall, and make sure to keep an eye on the ground to look out for the Miracle Chase chest as well as the Divine Strange Statue next to it. When you find it, you’ll quickly realize that you’re unable to interact with it or open it. And that’s because there’s a slight trick to things.

How to Open the Miracle Chase Chest

To open the chest, interact with the Divine Strange Statue. The game will then tell you to try praying. Make sure you have the Plead emote in your rotation wheel; you can do this by going to your inventory, accessing your Cosmetics tab, and adding Plead to your Expressions wheel.

Go to the statue, and open your emote wheel with X to use the Plead emote. After doing so, the Key from Statue item will get added to your inventory.

Head back to the Miracle Chest right behind the goddess statue and press and hold the F key to open it up. You’ll be rewarded with the following items:

Energy Link x100

390 Exp

105 Battle Pass Exp

Stellar Planula x3

Cortex Level 1

And that’s pretty much it. That’s how to find and open the Miracle Chase chest in Once Human. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to complete the Accept Invitation event, as well as whether you can set up private servers on your own.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy