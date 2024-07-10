Does Once Human Have Private Servers? Answered

Once Human is a survival MMORPG with lots of crafting elements and base-building, which may lead players to wonder if it’s possible to set up their own private servers in the game. Well, here’s everything you need to know on that front.

Recommended Videos

Can You Have Private Servers in Once Human?

At the time of writing, the answer is no. Once Human does not support private servers.

Considering that the game is free-to-play and relies on battle passes and seasonal content to generate revenue, it makes sense that Starry Studios have opted not to support private servers in the game for now. However, this isn’t to say that it’ll never happen going forward.

In a livestream back in December 2023, Starry Studios’ Derek Qui stated that the team is considering adding support for private servers after the game has launched. While Qui did not promise or commit to anything, he did mention that this would be one of the team’s “major priorities” to tackle, as it would make sense within the game’s structure for players to be able to set up their own PvP or PvE-only servers. It’s not completely out of the question, but private servers have not been indicated in any of the game’s plans or roadmaps just yet.

That being said, if this changes, we’ll update this section with more information.

For now, you’ll need to make do with the preset servers and settings that the game offers. That’s everything you need to know about private servers in Once Human. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to complete the Accept Invitation event, and how to delete your character.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy