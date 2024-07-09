How to Delete Your Character in Once Human

If you don’t love the look, build, or name of your new character, you might be out of luck. Here’s how to delete your character and change servers in Once Human.

How to Change Servers in Once Human

Once Human has opened its servers for its global release, and like most games, the sailing hasn’t been particularly smooth. Beyond the typical queues and dropped connections, players have been quick to hit one significant stumbling block. They haven’t been able to delete their character or change servers in Once Human.

This isn’t by design. As stated in the official Once Human discord, this is a technical bug that will hopefully be resolved soon. When that fix appears, we’ll likely get both a create character button and delete character button.

Until then, the only way to get around this bug is to create an entirely new account. That means you likely won’t have access to your Discord, beta, or pre-registration rewards.

That being said, it’s a good idea to be extremely selective when you choose your server. You won’t be locked into a server until you’ve created a character. But once your character is created and you get that opening cutscene, that’s that. You won’t be able to swap to PvE if you’re in a PvP server or vice versa.

So, double check to ensure you’re on the same server as your friends and that you’re in the mode you prefer. I highly recommend selecting “All Main Scenarios” in the interim, to ensure you get the most of the game until the fix launches. Scenarios are essentially in-game events, and they change fairly often and progress rather quickly. So, you’ll want to take part to ensure you get as many of the rewards as possible on your main account.

Once Human is available to play now.

