How to Complete Lost in Madness in Once Human: Cultist Treasure Location

Lost in Madness is a side quest that’s available right in the center of the Dayton Wetlands. During the course of the quest, you’re tasked with locating the Cultist’s Treasure, which is difficult spot. Here’s how to complete Lost in Madness in Once Human.

Finding the Cultist Treasure for Lost in Madness in Once Human

For starters, here’s how you can begin the Lost in Madness quest in Once Human. The quest starts in the Coastside Plaza, which is located southeast of the Monolith of Greed in the Dayton Wetlands.

Screenshot by The Escapist

When you enter the Coastside Plaza at this location, you can illuminate the red candle on the floor to begin the quest. Your first task is to open the crate right next to the red candle on the floor. When you open the crate, you’ll loot the Cultist’s Treasure Map, which can be accessed by visiting the quest items of your inventory (the star icon).

Screenshots by The Escapist

You need to open the treasure map to progress the quest, so after that’s done, you need to head to where the map depicts.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unfortunately, the Lost in Madness quest is not meant to be completed by new players, as the Cultist’s Treasure map leads to a level 35+ area of the map in Once Human.

More specifically, you can’t find the Cultist’s Treasure until you reach the Chalk Peak region of the map, which is located due west of Dayton Wetlands. Once you reach Chalk Peak, you can find the Cultist’s Treasure at the following location:

Screenshot by The Escapist

At the exact location shown on the map screenshot above, you’ll find the Believer Colony. At the Believer Colony, you can head to the top level and look for a hut in the northwest part of the colony. Inside the hut, you’ll find a crate called the “Believer’s Treasure Chest.” Open the chest and you’ll find the Cultist’s Treasure, completing the Lost in Madness quest in Once Human.

While it’s likely that the Cultist’s Treasure is out of reach, the treasure in Aiden’s Hideout is much more accessible.

Once Human is available to play now.

