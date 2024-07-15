Once Human: Best Deviants to Get First

So you’ve already leveled up considerably and you’ve picked the best Specializations for your character in Once Human. Your next step is to make sure you’ve got competent companions as well. Here’s our take on the best Deviants to choose in Once Human.

What are Deviants in Once Human?

Deviants are little alien critters in Once Human that you can capture and use as companions as you’re exploring the open-world. There are various types of Deviants, and they all come with different abilities that can aid you in a whole host of different ways in the game.

Deviants are also divided into four categories as listed below:

Combat type

Territory type

Gadget type

Furniture type

Combat Deviants will take orders from you in combat situations, and will assist you in fighting off foes generally. Territory and Gadget Deviants will help with mining and gathering usually, as well as assist you with general supply and base-building elements.

Best Deviants to Choose in Once Human

The good news is that you can endeavor to collect all of the critters in Once Human and swap them out as necessary, so there isn’t really a need to just choose and stick with one Deviant. That being said, here are our picks for the best Deviants you should prioritize getting:

Deviant Name Type Effects How to Get Buzzy Bee Territory – Farmer Variant Planting



Mood Boosters: Music, Crop, Flowers Found in Citrus County. Can be obtained from hidden chests. Chefosaurus Territory – Cooking Increased cooking speed



Mood Boosters: Red light, toy, high temperature Obtained from Lowe’s quest at Meyer’s Market. Can be dropped at Securement Silo: Phi. Festering Gel Combat – Defender Flawless Fortification, Build Fortification



Mood Boosters: Red light, 2W power Obtained from Ravenous Hunter. Zeno Purifier Combat – Attacker Designated target, Auto attack



Mood Boosters: Red light, music Obtained through season goals. Complete the challenge that tasks you with defeating 200 enemies with melee enemies. Shattered Maiden Combat – Attacker Designated target, Auto attack



Mood Boosters: Blue light, red light, plants Obtained as a possible drop at Silo: Theta. Digby Boy Territory – Miner Mine ores



Mood Boosters: Music, toy, high temperature, 5W power Obtained as a possible drop while mining ore. Logging Beaver Territory – Logger Fell trees



Mood Boosters: Music, crops, high temperature, 3W power Obtained at the docks south of Meyer’s Market. Nutcracker Territory – Defense Mobile turret



Mood Boosters: Green light, toy, 5W power Obtained by defeating the 5th Great One Mensdevoran.

In my view, the best and most useful Deviants to get definitely fall into the Territory type. These guys are great at just streamlining a lot of the farming process, allowing you to gather materials more efficiently. Going even further than that, the Territory Defense Deviants also help a lot with base protection, which takes pressure off of you.

As for the Combat type Deviants, both Zeno Purifier and Shattered Maiden will get the job done as a companion that fights alongside you. Personally, I found it easier to go with Zeno Purifier just because it’s a lot more straightforward to obtain, as opposed to relying on RNG drops for Shattered Maiden.

And those are the best Deviants to get in Once Human. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to escape Dayton Hospital, and how to complete A Miracle Chase.

