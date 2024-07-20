Neverness to Everness, or NTE, is an upcoming action RPG from Perfect World. If you like anime action stylings and frenetic combat, then this one should be on your radar.

How to pre-register for Neverness to Everness

To pre-register for Neverness to Everness, go to the game’s homepage and click on the pre-registration button in the center of the screen. Insert your information and tick the boxes to agree to communications from the devs. You will be sent a verification code that you then insert in the relevant box and then hit accept before the time runs out. Make sure you select the platform you plan on playing on.

Neverness to Everness is from Hotta Studio, the makers of Tower of Fantasy. The game is set in a more contemporary world this time rather than a blast post-apocalypse. You will play the role of an Appraiser who works for a supernatural exploration bureau, so we will be taking on ghosts.

Set in Hethereau City, you will encounter “TV-headed otters, skateboarders creating graffiti on the street at midnight, and countless supernatural phenomena” called Anomalies. These Anomalies are the main core of the game, each one representing a different spooky encounter. There will be all kinds of businesses to interact with, vehicles to buy,

There will be lots of different NPCs that inhabit the city, and they will apparently all live their own little lives in the city. While exploring this open world, you’ll meet characters with various supernatural abilities to help you solve upcoming events, and these will become your companions. They can use powers called Espers to do all manner of cool stuff, including taking part in the aforementioned action combat that will be the main draw for a lot of people.

There is no set release date for the game, yet. But it does appear to be an interesting addition to the gacha market and will be available on the PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile. There is no news yet on if this one will be making its way to Xbox.

Neverness to Everness will be free to play, and if I had to guess, I’d assume there will be some pre-registration rewards in the long run, so no need not to do it if you are interested in the game. It looks very much like my cup of tea, so I’ll be bringing you all the latest news and coverage in the run up to release, so stay tuned.

