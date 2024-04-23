How to Assign Families to Jobs in Manor Lords

As your settlement grows in Manor Lords, you’ll start to attract more and more citizens to live there. However, the game doesn’t use a standard population number to account for your citizens. Instead, your population is made up of families, and each family can live in a single house and work a specific job. Families performing jobs is how a majority of your resources are produced, so it’s quite important to know how to assign a family to a task in Manor Lords.

Assign Families to Jobs in Manor Lords

Manor Lords doesn’t make it too difficult to ensure a family is being put to work. All you have to do is follow the steps below to assign a family to a job:

Construct a resource station, such as the Logging Camp, and then click on the plot where the Logging Station is being built.

You should see a “plus” sign in the pop-up box that appears. Click on the plus sign to assign a family to the production of that building.

Once the building is complete, click on it and you’ll see another box appear. Yet again, click the plus sign in the “General” tab to assign a family to the production of that building.

Assigning families to a Logging Camp. Screenshot by The Escapist

Many buildings can have more than one family working there, which is indicated by how many people icons are in a building’s pop-up box when you click on it. To get the maximum production out of a building, ensure every people icon is filled in white.

You can track exactly what families are working a job by viewing the “People” tab of a building’s pop-up box.

Seeing what people are working a job. Screenshot by The Escapist

If you see that the people icons of a building are all filled in, then you know that building is reaching its maximum production. However, some families can leave your settlement if your Approval Rating drops in Manor Lords, so you need to ensure that you’re checking all of your production sources to ensure they’re still running at full capacity.

As for what specific family gets assigned to a job in Manor Lords, it seems that whatever family’s houses are closer to a building will get the assignment. So if you build a Logging Camp near three houses, those three families are going to work at the building. Of course, if you have houses and buildings all in close proximity, then this shouldn’t be a huge issue, as there are enough families to go around for all the available jobs.

