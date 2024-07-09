Zenless Zone Zero Suspicious Case Involving Two Recording & Three People Quest Guide

After completing the Detective Rewind quest, you can take the Suspicious Case Involving Two Recording & Three People commission. This mission requires you to play as a detective and find out what happened to North in Zenless Zone Zero.

How to Complete Suspicious Case Involving Two Recording & Three People Quest in ZZZ

You can start the Suspicious Case Involving Two Recording & Three People commission after reaching Chapter 2 Interlude Intermission. Then, you must go to Lumina Square and speak with a Securityboo named North. You may be familiar with this Bangboo since it shows up during the Detective Rewind quest.

Once you accept the request, you can dive into a Hollow via the HDD system. This time, you’ll be accompanied by North as you gather evidence in this area. Just explore the area until you reach a section with several broken walls. Behind one of them, you will discover the body of Suspectboo, who attacked Securityboo.

After you’re done gathering the evidence and exploring the area, you can go to a safe space to begin figuring out what happened. Fairy will bring you to a special zone where you can answer questions and create a timeline of events to solve the crime.

How to Solve the Mystery With Fairy in ZZZ

To complete the Suspicious Case Involving Two Recording & Three People quest, you must answer several questions from Fairy. There are a bunch of clues that you can select to solve the mystery and find out the true culprit.

Questions Answers Clues Who is Rost’s real brother? Suspectboo – Another North The dog tag A clue indicates that something happened during those blank ten minutes. Which clue is it? Securityboo’s Connection Log – Who is the connection target? – The Suspectboo’s port has been used Who does the log entry “I’m dead” refer to? – The Srapped Bangboo’s Identity: Sharkboo, a Hollow Raider Who was the third person on the scene? – Footprints show a man who lingered at the scene for a while Find proof that shows Rost was at the crime scene – Rost knows about the 11:21 operation log What is the true consequence of the virus? – Unknown target connected to Securityboo at 11:21

After answering all of Fairy’s questions, you will get the full story behind Securityboo, North, and Rost. The last objective in the Suspicious Case Involving Two Recording & Three People commission is to witness the confrontation between North and Rost at Lumina Square.

Completing the side quest will grant you some Inter-Knot experience for your account and Polychromes. I recommend speaking with North at Lumina Square the next day to unlock a secret achievement.

