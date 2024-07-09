North Bangboo in Suspicious Case Involving Two Recording & Three People in Zenless Zone Zero.
Zenless Zone Zero Suspicious Case Involving Two Recording & Three People Quest Guide

Help a Bangboo in distress!
After completing the Detective Rewind quest, you can take the Suspicious Case Involving Two Recording & Three People commission. This mission requires you to play as a detective and find out what happened to North in Zenless Zone Zero.

How to Complete Suspicious Case Involving Two Recording & Three People Quest in ZZZ

You can start the Suspicious Case Involving Two Recording & Three People commission after reaching Chapter 2 Interlude Intermission. Then, you must go to Lumina Square and speak with a Securityboo named North. You may be familiar with this Bangboo since it shows up during the Detective Rewind quest.

Once you accept the request, you can dive into a Hollow via the HDD system. This time, you’ll be accompanied by North as you gather evidence in this area. Just explore the area until you reach a section with several broken walls. Behind one of them, you will discover the body of Suspectboo, who attacked Securityboo.

Suspectboo in ZZZ.
After you’re done gathering the evidence and exploring the area, you can go to a safe space to begin figuring out what happened. Fairy will bring you to a special zone where you can answer questions and create a timeline of events to solve the crime.

How to Solve the Mystery With Fairy in ZZZ

Solving the Mystery with Fairy in ZZZ.
To complete the Suspicious Case Involving Two Recording & Three People quest, you must answer several questions from Fairy. There are a bunch of clues that you can select to solve the mystery and find out the true culprit.

QuestionsAnswersClues
Who is Rost’s real brother?Suspectboo – Another NorthThe dog tag
A clue indicates that something happened during those blank ten minutes. Which clue is it?Securityboo’s Connection Log
Who is the connection target?The Suspectboo’s port has been used
Who does the log entry “I’m dead” refer to?The Srapped Bangboo’s Identity: Sharkboo, a Hollow Raider
Who was the third person on the scene?Footprints show a man who lingered at the scene for a while
Find proof that shows Rost was at the crime sceneRost knows about the 11:21 operation log
What is the true consequence of the virus?Unknown target connected to Securityboo at 11:21

After answering all of Fairy’s questions, you will get the full story behind Securityboo, North, and Rost. The last objective in the Suspicious Case Involving Two Recording & Three People commission is to witness the confrontation between North and Rost at Lumina Square.

Completing the side quest will grant you some Inter-Knot experience for your account and Polychromes. I recommend speaking with North at Lumina Square the next day to unlock a secret achievement.

