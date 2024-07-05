Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo Tier List

Bangboo is the mascot of Zenless Zone Zero, and you will encounter these cute robots a lot during your journey. They are multi-talented and can even aid your agents during battles inside Hollows. If you want to know the best Bangboo to get, you can check out this tier list.

What Is the Best Bangboo in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)?

You can unlock combat Bangboo after completing the No Guts No Glory commission in Zenless Zone Zero. At the end of Chapter 2, you can finally access the Turbo Remodelling Shop, where you can upgrade these cute robots.

Tiers Bangboo S Sharkboo, Butler, Amillion, Safety A Rocketboo, Starterboo, Devilboo, Exploreboo B Booressure, Electroboo, Luckyboo, Avocaboo, Paperboo, Peguinboo C Bagboo, Boollseye, Cryboo, Sumoboo

S-Tier Bangboo

Of course, the best Bangboo in ZZZ is the S-Rank robots, which are hard to get. Most of the S-Tier Bangboos can deal a ton of damage, such as Sharkboo, Amillion, and Safety. However, if you want higher Energy Regen, you may consider aiming for Butler.

Amillion is quite special since this Bangboo is connected to the Cunning Hares. If you have at least one agent from this group on your team, you can boost the damage to the Bangboo Chain Attack. On the other hand, Safety belongs to Belobog Heavy Industries, while Butler comes from Victoria Housekeeping Co.

You can activate the same buff, like Amillion’s, if you have a character from either group on your team. Unlike the three other Bangboos, Sharkboo doesn’t gain a buff by having agents from a certain group. Instead, it can inflict more Anomaly Buildup via its Active Skill if you have two Ice characters on your team.

A-Tier Bangboo

Although these Bangboos don’t deal as much damage as S-Tier robots, they are still useful during battles. Personally, I like Exploreboo since its Active Skill can provide a random buff, such as HP recovery, shield, or Energy Regen. If you have one Support unit on your team, the random buff’s effect will get stronger.

Unlike Exploreboo, the other three Bangboos are damage dealers. Rocketboo is Fire, Starterboo is Physical, and Devilboo is Ether. All three will get more powerful if you have at least two characters with the same attribute on your team.

B-Tier Bangboo

Obtaining S-Rank Bangboos is quite difficult for new players. Luckily, you can still use A-Rank robots to help you during missions. Avocaboo and Booressure are support Bangboos. Booressure specializes in Energy Regen, while Avocaboo can recover HP.

The rest of the robots on this tier are damage dealers. Electroboo is Electric, Luckyboo is Physical, and Peguinboo is Ice. Paperboo is somewhat unique since it will taunt enemies and then explodes. If you have one Defense character on your team, it will also generate a shield.

C-Tier Bangboo

The C-Tier Bangboos are still useful, but they won’t deal as much damage as other robots. Except for Cryboo, which has Fire, the three other Bangboos have Physical attributes. All of them are good during the early game, but you may want to pick other Bangboos when you reach the middle or late parts.

That’s the end of our guide on the best Bangboo in Zenless Zone Zero. For more great gaming content, you may want to read our posts on daily reset time and the best way to level up.

