Best Team Party & Compositions in Zenless Zone Zero (July 2024)

With so many different characters to play around with in Zenless Zone Zero, it can get difficult to determine which characters are worth investing in. That’s where we come in. Here’s our take on the best parties and team compositions in Zenless Zone Zero.

Basics of Building a Team in Zenless Zone Zero

Before we get into the best compositions, let’s talk about what actually makes a good team in Zenless Zone Zero. While you could theoretically just throw together a party of three with the best characters in the game, it likely won’t do all that well against a smartly built party with proper synergies.

There are two main factors you need to keep in mind when putting your party together:

Element

Faction

As long as your party members are from the same faction or share the same element type, they’ll receive passive bonuses and buffs that make them even more powerful in combat. It’s important to keep this in mind when building your party.

Zenless Zone Zero Best Teams and Party Compositions

Alright, now that we’ve gotten all the explanations out of the way, let’s talk about the best teams in ZZZ right now. As of the game’s launch, Shock and Ice are easily the best elements in Zenless Zone Zero, with Ice taking the crown as it’s able to fill all three party slots comfortably.

Best Ice Party

Character Role Ellen DPS Lycaon Stunner Soukaku Support

Without a doubt, the Ice team is the strongest in Zenless Zone Zero at the moment, thanks in no small part to Ellen being the most powerful DPS character in the game. Not to mention the fact that Lycaon is also hands down the best stunner at the moment and can be slotted into any team, and you’ve got a very formidable party here.

Soukaku is a great Ice support who’s able to enhance attacks while decreasing your foes’ resistance to Ice damage.

Best Shock Party

Character Role Grace DPS Anby Stunner Alexandrina Support

Shock is no slouch either, as you’ve got Alexandrina on your side, who happens to be the best support unit in Zenless Zone Zero. She’s able to summon minions onto the field to keep your foes occupied, and they remain on the field even when she’s swapped out. You just need to remember to swap her in every now and then.

Pair her with Grace, who comes with a kit that’s great at synergizing within itself, and you’ve got a hell of a team. Really, the only weak point here is Anby, who’s just an okay stunner at best, but she gets the job done. You could consider swapping her out for Lycaon as well, but personally I’d prefer to have the elemental damage bonus.

And that does it for the best teams and party compositions in Zenless Zone Zero for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete reroll guide, as well as how the pity system works.

