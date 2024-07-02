Zenless Zone Zero Reroll Guide

Zenless Zone Zero is a marked departure from everything we’ve seen from HoYoverse so far. It’s billed as an urban fantasy RPG with a cool new vibe, but some things never change. This is still a gacha game. Here’s what you need to know about rerolling in Zenless Zone Zero.

How to Reroll in Zenless Zone Zero

The rerolling process in Zenless Zone Zero is extremely painful and tedious, which should come as no surprise to players who have played previous HoYoverse games. If you still want to go with it, though, here’s how to do it:

Start up the game and create an account with an email address. Play through the tutorial until you unlock the Signal Search function. Redeem all of your pre-registration rewards in the mailbox. Pull on the banners in the Signal Search section. If you don’t get the characters you want, sign out of the game, then create a new account with another email address.

The problem with rerolling in Zenless Zone Zero is that you need a lot of dummy or spare email addresses to keep creating new accounts. It’s worth noting that the salted email method does not work here either, so you need to do everything manually.

In addition to that, the reroll process takes about half an hour per run because most cutscenes and dialogue are unskippable.

Is It Worth Rerolling?

In case you couldn’t gather from my description of the reroll process, no. It is absolutely not worth rerolling in Zenless Zone Zero. It takes up way too much time and effort, and the SSR rates aren’t even that great.

The good thing about most HoYoverse games is that you should be able to clear story content with virtually any character or party combination. It may not be the most optimal, but you should never get hard stuck on a story quest just because you’re missing one key character.

Zenless Zone Zero Reroll Targets

If you absolutely want to reroll, though, first off, good luck to you. Second of all, here are the characters you should consider targeting:

Ellen

Rina

Both are S-rank characters with one focusing on DPS, and the other on support. From our playtime with previous CBTs and early access builds, Rina has proven time and time again to be one of the best supports in Zenless Zone Zero. If you’ve ever played a gacha game, you know how important it is to have a strong support character to keep you alive, and Rina is it in this game.

On the flipside, Ellen is another excellent target to reroll for as she fills the role of being your hard carry DPS character for a lot of the early game. Either of these characters will serve you well, and if you get either of them, definitely keep that account.

And that does it for our Zenless Zone Zero reroll guide. Be sure to check our codes list as well for more freebies to claim.

