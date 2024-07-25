Should You Pull for Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero? Answered

The core cast of characters in Zenless Zone Zero is pretty strong as is, but the new police officer of New Eridu can help strengthen your Ether-based team even further. If you’re wondering whether it’s worth pulling for Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Should You Pull for Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero?

The short answer is yes. It is absolutely worth pulling for Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero.

For the long answer, there are a few things to consider. For instance, her best team composition right now is very accessible and F2P-friendly. She doesn’t need a character from the same faction to proc her passive ability, and it can be done with any support character. This means that just having Nicole — the only Ether-based support in ZZZ right now — will get the job done.

Her F2P team gets rounded out with Anby, who is also an excellent stunner. Both Anby and Nicole are A-rank characters that can help bring out Zhu Yuan’s full potential, and both are easy to build. So yeah, you don’t need a whole ton of investment in other characters to make use of her. Contrast this to the Ellen Joe team, which requires Lycaon and Rina, or Soukaku as support. That’s a far more expensive team to build for the Ice element.

Zhu Yuan’s Skills and Abilities

If you decide to go for Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero, here’s some crucial information to know about her kit.

Skill Effect Basic Attack Unleashes a flurry of martial arts, bullets, and Ether Buckshots in a series of up to five attacks, dealing Physical DMG and Ether DMG. When the fourth or fifth hits strike an enemy, obtain one Enhanced Shotshell. A max of one can be obtained per activation of this Basic Attack. Dodge Assault Mode: Uses handgun to attack, dealing Physical DMG.

Suppressive Mode: Unleashes a Shotshell piercing attack, dealing Physical DMG. If Zhu Yuan has Enhanced Shotshells when firing, one Enhanced Shotshell will be consumed, dealing massive Ether DMG. Assist Shoots enemies in front with an Ether Buckshot, daling Ether DMG. Special Attack Shoots Ether Buckshots that deal Ether DMG. Chain Attack Uses Modified Master Firearm to execute a saturated attack, firing lasers and seeking missiles to deal massive Ether DMG.

As for how many copies you need of her, I should point out that she’s great even at C0. However, if you really want to min-max, go for two copies to get her to C2.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether you should pull for Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list that gets updated regularly.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy