Best Nicole Build in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

The leader of the Cunning Hares.
Nicole Demara is the leader of the Cunning Hares and a close friend of Phaeton in Zenless Zone Zero. She is one of the three agents all new players can get for free, and she is also a good Support unit for your team.

Table of contents

How to Build Nicole in Zenless Zone Zero

Nicole is an A-rank Ether Support unit that can group enemies with her EX Special Attack. She is great in an Ether team composition since she can buff her allies’ Ether damage by 25 percent.

The Best W-Engine & Drive Disc for Nicole in ZZZ

Nicole's equipment screen in Zenless Zone Zero.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  • W-Engine: Weeping Cradle
  • Drive Disc: 4-piece Swing Jazz and 2-piece Chaotic Metal
    • Main-stats:
      • Slot 4: Anomaly Proficiency
      • Slot 5: Ether DMG
      • Slot 6: Energy Regen
    • Sub-stats:
      • Energy Regen
      • Anomaly Proficiency
      • CRIT Rate
      • CRIT DMG

You can equip Nicole with the S-rank W-Engine Weeping Cradle in Zenless Zone Zero. This gear can boost her Energy Regen while she is off-field and boost her allies’ DMG against enemies she has hit. Other viable weapons for Nicole are:

  • The Vault
  • Unfettered Game Ball
  • Slice of Time
  • (Reverb) Mark II
  • (Reverb) Mark III

Since you want to use Nicole’s EX Special as much as possible, you need to increase her Energy Regen by equipping the Swing Jazz set. You can also boost her Ether DMG by giving her two pieces of the Chaotic Metal Drive Disc set.

The Best Skill Priority for Nicole

Nicole's skill screen in ZZZ.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  • First priority: Special Attack
  • Second priority: Assist
  • Third priority: Chain, Dodge, and Basic Attack

Nicole will mostly stay off the field while sometimes popping in to shoot her EX Special attack, so you want to upgrade this ability first. Then, you can level up her Assist so she can deal extra damage with her follow-up attack. Her Chain, Dodge, and Basic Attack are still important, but you can upgrade them last.

The Best Mindscape Cinema for Nicole

Nicole's Mindscape Cinema in ZZZ.
Screenshot by The Escapist

The best Mindscape Cinema you can unlock is Nicole’s M2, Charging Device. This ability lets her recover five Energies whenever her Core Passive: Mechanical Case’s debuff is triggered. Her M6, Corrupting Energy Field, is also great since it can buff all allies’ CRIT Rate whenever her Energy Field deals damage.

Besides Nicole, you will also get Anby and Billy for free as a new Zenless Zone Zero player. Anby is a decent Electric Stun unit, while Billy is a good Physical Attacker. I suggest building them since they can help you complete the main missions.

Zenless Zone Zero
