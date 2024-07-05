Zenless Zone Zero Best Billy Build

Billy Kid is a hyperactive cyborg agent who loves the Starlight Knight show in Zenless Zone Zero. Since all new players will get him for free, you can use this best build guide to unleash his full power.
Table of contents
How to Build Billy Kid in Zenless Zone Zero
Billy Kid is an A-Rank agent in Zenless Zone Zero who uses guns and has a physical attribute. He is a decent damage dealer who can attack enemies from afar. You can use him as a main DPS, but he also works well as a sub-DPS who covers other members’ downtime.
Best W-Engine & Drive Disc
- W-Engine: Steel Cushion
- Drive Disc: 4-piece Fanged Metal and 2-piece Woodpecker Electro
- Main-stats:
- Slot 4: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
- Slot 5: ATK% or Physical DMG
- Slot 6: Energy Regen
- Sub-stats:
- CRIT Rate
- CRIT DMG
- ATK%
- PEN and PEN Ratio
- Main-stats:
The best W-Engine for Billy is the S-Rank gear, Steel Cushion. Besides increasing Physical DMG, this equipment also boosts his overall DMG when he hits the enemy from behind. If you don’t have it, you can use these alternative weapons:
- Starlight Engine Replica
- Cannon Rotor
For Drive Disc, I recommend equipping four pieces of Fanged Metal. This gear can boost Billy’s Physical DMG and an extra DMG buff whenever a squad member inflicts Assault on an enemy. Then, you can also give him two pieces of Woodpecker Electro to boost his CRIT Rate.
Skill Priority
- First priority: Basic Attack
- Second priority: Dodge and Ultimate
- Third priority: Special and Assist
Billy is meant to be a damage dealer, so you should prioritize upgrading his Basic Attack. Afterward, you can level up his Dodge and Ultimate to increase his damage. Then, you can upgrade his Special and Assist as your last priority.
Best Mindscape Cinema
Since Billy is only an A-Rank agent, you can easily get him from the Gacha banners. The best Mindscape Cinema to unlock is his C1, Dazzling Entrance. This Mindscape Cinema lets him generate an extra 2.7 Energy whenever he hits an enemy with a Dash Attack or Dodge Counter. You can trigger this effect once every five seconds, allowing you to use his Special attack more often.
That’s everything you need to know on how to build Billy Kid in Zenless Zone Zero. For more related content, you can check out our post on how to level up fast and the best agent in the standard banner.