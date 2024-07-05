Zenless Zone Zero Best Billy Build

Billy Kid is a hyperactive cyborg agent who loves the Starlight Knight show in Zenless Zone Zero. Since all new players will get him for free, you can use this best build guide to unleash his full power.

Recommended Videos

How to Build Billy Kid in Zenless Zone Zero

Billy Kid is an A-Rank agent in Zenless Zone Zero who uses guns and has a physical attribute. He is a decent damage dealer who can attack enemies from afar. You can use him as a main DPS, but he also works well as a sub-DPS who covers other members’ downtime.

Best W-Engine & Drive Disc

Screenshot via The Escapist

W-Engine: Steel Cushion

Drive Disc: 4-piece Fanged Metal and 2-piece Woodpecker Electro Main-stats: Slot 4: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Slot 5: ATK% or Physical DMG Slot 6: Energy Regen Sub-stats: CRIT Rate CRIT DMG ATK% PEN and PEN Ratio



The best W-Engine for Billy is the S-Rank gear, Steel Cushion. Besides increasing Physical DMG, this equipment also boosts his overall DMG when he hits the enemy from behind. If you don’t have it, you can use these alternative weapons:

Starlight Engine Replica

Cannon Rotor

For Drive Disc, I recommend equipping four pieces of Fanged Metal. This gear can boost Billy’s Physical DMG and an extra DMG buff whenever a squad member inflicts Assault on an enemy. Then, you can also give him two pieces of Woodpecker Electro to boost his CRIT Rate.

Related: Zenless Zone Zero [ZZZ] Codes

Skill Priority

Screenshot via The Escapist

First priority: Basic Attack

Second priority: Dodge and Ultimate

Third priority: Special and Assist

Billy is meant to be a damage dealer, so you should prioritize upgrading his Basic Attack. Afterward, you can level up his Dodge and Ultimate to increase his damage. Then, you can upgrade his Special and Assist as your last priority.

Best Mindscape Cinema

Screenshot via The Escapist

Since Billy is only an A-Rank agent, you can easily get him from the Gacha banners. The best Mindscape Cinema to unlock is his C1, Dazzling Entrance. This Mindscape Cinema lets him generate an extra 2.7 Energy whenever he hits an enemy with a Dash Attack or Dodge Counter. You can trigger this effect once every five seconds, allowing you to use his Special attack more often.

That’s everything you need to know on how to build Billy Kid in Zenless Zone Zero. For more related content, you can check out our post on how to level up fast and the best agent in the standard banner.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy