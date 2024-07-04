Want to know how to level up fast in Zenless Zone Zero? Of course you do, because as you up your Inter-Knot Level you gain the ability to make your characters stronger, your farming more efficient, and the game just that little bit more challenging as well.

How to Level Up Fast in Zenless Zone Zero

There are two main kinds of levels in Zenless Zone Zero. The one that you’ll end up working on in the longer term is your character levels, but they’re really easy to level up thanks to the special experience materials you get as you play the game, so you’re probably not here to look at those.

The other is your account level, which in Zenless Zone Zero is known as your Inter-Knot Level. This is what dictates how powerful your account is in general, and as you hit the breakpoints every ten levels, it will allow you to hunt down better items, more upgrade materials, and gain the ability to raise your characters, their skills, and their weapons, to entirely new heights.

The easiest way to level up your Inter-Knot Level as quickly as possible in Zenless Zone Zero is to just play through the game. Every quest you go on will help bump your level up, and you can speedrun to level 10 incredibly quickly by just putting an hour or so into the game and getting through the tutorial quests. You’ll also want to make sure you’re taking on every single commission you can find, and the same is true of side quests.

You’ll also want to complete any challenges you can find from Officer Mewmew, do any trials you can find, and finish all of your daily missions as well. Each of these will give your more experience and help you rise through the ranks. The final way is to make sure you’re spending your Battery Charge, as every time you do so you’ll gain experience. If you want to really boost your levels, then you can refill your Battery Charge and keep plying away at the activities that require it, but keep in mind that this ends up being quite expensive in the long-run, and very rarely worth the effort too.

Basically, engage in literally everything the game throws at you and you’ll level up faster, and if you choose to ignore any of it, you’ll level up slower. It’s as simple as that.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now.

