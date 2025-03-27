Train to Fight Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 27, 2025 Added new codes!

Train to Fight codes can turn even a chronic couch potato like me into a fitness fanatic. Since this is a clicker, the gameplay is straightforward—pick a gym machine and smash that mouse button. However, if you’re as lazy as me, even a mere thought of a pushup will make you tired.

The experience also has lovingly rendered fried chicken to distract you. Thankfully, it’s not all for show—the fast food in this game gives out helpful boosts you can use to speed up your fitness regime. You can get more of these valuable snacks by using Train to Fight codes, so don’t miss the chance to nab them before they expire. If you want to test your muscles in more fights, you can check out the Untitled Boxing Game Codes article as well.

All Train to Fight Codes List

Working Train to Fight Codes

1KLIKES : Use for x2 Fried Chickens

: Use for x2 Fried Chickens 100likes : Use for x1 Sandwich

: Use for x1 Sandwich NEW: Use for x2 Hamburgers

Expired Train to Fight Codes

There are currently no expired codes for Train to Fight.

How to Redeem Codes in Train to Fight

Follow the steps below to learn how to redeem Train to Fight codes:

Launch Train to Fight on Roblox. Click the cogwheel button in the top-right corner of the screen. Type in your code into the Enter code text box. Press OK to claim the reward.

How to Get More Train to Fight Codes

The most convenient way to stay up-to-date with Train to Fight codes is by bookmarking this page. We will update the list with new freebies, making them available for you to pick up. If you prefer doing research yourself, you should jump into the Train to Fight Discord and the Boxing Fighters Legend Roblox group.

Why Are My Train to Fight Codes Not Working?

A small spelling error will prevent your Train to Fight code from working, so always double-check it for typos in the case of an issue. It’s also impossible to predict how long these rewards will be available, so codes may stay on the Working list even after they expire. If you notice an outdated reward listed as active, feel free to reach out to us.

What Is Train to Fight?

Train to Fight is one of the many gym clicker games that will let you feel the dopamine rush of a good workout session. Hit the gym and make sure to keep your exercise well-balanced, paying attention to each body part. After you feel strong enough, you can leave the safe zone and test your skills in fast-paced battles against other players. Winning will reward you with Respect, which you can use to purchase anime-themed fighting styles and food boosters that will help you train faster.

