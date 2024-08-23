Gym Star Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 23, 2024: Added the newest code!

Ever dreamed of becoming a fitness superstar? In this fun game, you can train, compete, and rise to the top of the leaderboard! Redeeming Gym Star Simulator codes will give you free Spins, Protein Bars, and many other goodies that will help you become stronger more easily.

All Gym Star Simulator Codes List

Working Gym Star Simulator Codes

SORRY : Use for free Spins (New)

: Use for free Spins New : Use for free Spins

: Use for free Spins strength: Use for 2 Protein Bars

Expired Gym Star Simulator Codes

There are no expired Gym Star Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Gym Star Simulator

Consult the following guide to learn how to redeem Gym Star Simulator codes easily:

Image by The Escapist

Run Gym Star Simulator on Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left side of your screen. Go into the Code tab. Input the code you want to use into the code redemption text box. Press Redeem to receive your freebies.

