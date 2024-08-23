Image Credit: Bethesda
Gym Star Simulator Codes (August 2024)

|

Published: Aug 23, 2024 05:35 am

Updated: August 23, 2024:

Added the newest code!

Ever dreamed of becoming a fitness superstar? In this fun game, you can train, compete, and rise to the top of the leaderboard! Redeeming Gym Star Simulator codes will give you free Spins, Protein Bars, and many other goodies that will help you become stronger more easily.

All Gym Star Simulator Codes List

Working Gym Star Simulator Codes

  • SORRY: Use for free Spins (New)
  •  New: Use for free Spins
  •  strength: Use for 2 Protein Bars

Expired Gym Star Simulator Codes

  • There are no expired Gym Star Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Gym Star Simulator

Consult the following guide to learn how to redeem Gym Star Simulator codes easily:

  1. Run Gym Star Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button on the left side of your screen.
  3. Go into the Code tab.
  4. Input the code you want to use into the code redemption text box.
  5. Press Redeem to receive your freebies.

Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.