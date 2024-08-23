Gym Star Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 23, 2024:
Added the newest code!
Recommended Videos
Ever dreamed of becoming a fitness superstar? In this fun game, you can train, compete, and rise to the top of the leaderboard! Redeeming Gym Star Simulator codes will give you free Spins, Protein Bars, and many other goodies that will help you become stronger more easily.
All Gym Star Simulator Codes List
Working Gym Star Simulator Codes
- SORRY: Use for free Spins (New)
- New: Use for free Spins
- strength: Use for 2 Protein Bars
Expired Gym Star Simulator Codes
- There are no expired Gym Star Simulator codes.
Related: Bodybuilder Simulator Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Gym Star Simulator
Consult the following guide to learn how to redeem Gym Star Simulator codes easily:
- Run Gym Star Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the Shop button on the left side of your screen.
- Go into the Code tab.
- Input the code you want to use into the code redemption text box.
- Press Redeem to receive your freebies.
To enjoy similar Roblox experiences even more, check out our Strength Simulator Codes and Roblox Strongman Simulator Codes articles to get awesome freebies in those titles, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Aug 23, 2024 05:35 am