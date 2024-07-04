How Zenless Zone Zero Battery Charge Works, Explained

In Zenless Zone Zero, Battery Charge is an essential resource that you’ll need to manage well, spend well, and know how to get the most out of it if you want your characters to be strong enough to carry you in the end game, and if you want to level up faster. As such, here’s an explanation of how it works.

What Is Zenless Zone Zero Battery Charge?

Battery Charge is Zenless Zone Zero‘s stamina system. Basically, in nearly every gacha game in existence, and nearly every free-to-play game, there is a stamina or energy system that dictates how much of certain activities you can do. These tend to be things that help your account level up, make your characters stronger, or just generally progress you through the game.

MiHoyo does things a little differently, in that you can go through as much of the story as you want, and go through whatever events are there, without spending any Battery Charge, but if you want to earn extra money, experience materials, or character upgrade materials, you have to spend your Battery Charge. You only get so much per day too, although there are ways of getting more.

How To Get More Battery Charge In Zenless Zone Zero

You can get more Battery Charge in Zenless Zone Zero in a few different ways. The first is to simply wait. You Battery Charge naturally builds up at a rate of one per minute, so ten per hour, or up to the cap of 240 over the course of a full day. You can use that as a good way to limit your time in the game. However, you can also head to Coff Cafe and drink a coffee to get an extra 60 Battery Charge, but can only do this once per day.

The other two options are to use Polychrome, which is Zenless Zone Zero‘s premium currency. You can do this multiple times, but it gets more expensive as you do it, and there’s still a hard limit on the number of times you can do it a day. It’s also a terrible use of your limited premium currency, so we don’t recommend it. Finally, you can use the Ether Battery item, which you can get via some in-game events, level-ups, and the battle pass as well. However, it’s usually worth saving these until you’re nearly max level and can unlock the highest rarity items, as that’s a much more efficient use of them. We’re not your dad though, so do what you want.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now.

