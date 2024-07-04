How to Get More Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero

Polychrome is the premium currency of Zenless Zone Zero. You can spend it to pull on the Gacha banners, and the game offers several methods to obtain this item for free.

Where to Obtain Free Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero

While the fastest way to get more Polychrome is by spending real-life money, the game still lets you obtain this premium currency for free. As a new player, you will be showered by various rewards, but there are other methods you can use to get more Polychrome.

Redeem Codes

Screenshot by The Escapist

The easiest way to get free Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero is by redeeming codes. HoYoverse usually shares new coupons during live streams or the game’s anniversary milestones. Once you have used a code, you can check your mail to claim your free rewards.

Completing Quests

Screenshot by The Escapist

Another easy way to get Polychrome is by progressing the main story. New players should try to focus on completing commissions to unlock new features and obtain free rewards. Once you’re done with the main quest, you can complete various side quests in the game. You can even obtain bonus Polychrome by completing mission targets, like finishing the fight within a time limit.

Achievement

Screenshot by The Escapist

Achievement is another great way to get free Polychrome. As you progress through the main story and play the game, you will unlock various easy trophies as new players. There are also some difficult Achievements that require more effort to complete.

Events

Screenshot by The Escapist

After you finish the main story, the next best source of Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero is the limited-time events. From character trials to daily log-in, HoYoverse is not stingy at giving you freebies.

Proxy Primers

Screenshot by The Escapist

Proxy Primers is basically a beginner’s guide that consists of various tasks. Besides helping you understand the game’s mechanics, you can also get various rewards by completing these trials. Unfortunately, there are a limited number of them, and you won’t get any more Polychrome once you complete them all.

Inter-Knot Level

Screenshot by The Escapist

Inter-Knot Level is basically your account’s level in Zenless Zone Zero. If you’ve played other HoYoverse games, it is the equivalent of Trailblazer Level in Honkai Star Rail or Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero. If you’re a new player, I recommend reading our post on the best character in the standard banner.

