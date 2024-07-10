Best Anby Build in Zenless Zone Zero

Anby Demara is a member of the Cunning Hares and one of the first characters introduced in Zenless Zone Zero. Since all players will get her for free, you can use this best build guide to make her into a great Stun unit.

Recommended Videos

How to Build Anby in Zenless Zone Zero

Anby is an A-rank agent with an Electric attribute in Zenless Zone Zero. Her EX Special attack can inflict a ton of Daze damage, and she can also restore her Energy when her Dodge Counter.

Best W-Engine & Drive Disc for Anby in ZZZ

Screenshot by The Escapist

W-Engine: The Restrained

Drive Disc: 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Swing Jazz Main-stats: Slot 4: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Slot 5: Electric DMG Slot 6: Impact Sub-stats: Impact Energy Regen CRIT Rate CRIT DMG ATK%



The best W-Engine for Anby in Zenless Zone Zero is an S-rank gear called The Restrained. Although it is actually Lycaon’s signature weapon, it is also great for Anby. This equipment can boost her Basic Attack’s DMG and Daze whenever she hits an enemy. Other viable W-Engine for Anby include:

Hellfire Gears

Demara Battery Mark II

Steam Oven

Precious Fossilized Core

Since Anby is a Stun unit, you want to boost her Impact stat by equipping the Shockstar Disco set. You can also give her two pieces of the Swing Jazz set to increase her Energy Regen. This will allow her to dish out her EX Special ability more often, which is how she inflicts Electric DMG.

The Best Skill Priority for Anby

Screenshot by The Escapist

First priority: Special and Basic Attack

Second priority: Chain

Third priority: Dodge and Assist

You want to prioritize leveling up Anby’s Special and Basic Attack to boost her DMG and Daze. Then, you can upgrade her Chain ability to increase her damage output. Anby’s Dodge and Assist abilities should be your last priority since they are not as useful.

The Best Mindscape Cinema for Anby

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you have extra Polychromes, you can consider pulling for Anby’s Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero. The best ones to unlock are her M1 and M2. Her M1, Rapid Charge Mode, temporarily buffs her Energy Generation Rate whenever she hits an enemy four times with her Basic Attack. On the other hand, her M2, Precision Discharge, boosts her Basic Attack’s DMG and EX Special Attack’s Daze.

Besides Anby, you will also unlock Billy Kid as a new Zenless Zone Zero player. He is an Attack unit with a Physical attribute. This hyperactive robot wields dual guns that allow him to rain bullets on enemies from afar.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy