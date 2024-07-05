When Does Zhu Yuan Come Out in Zenless Zone Zero? Answered

Zenless Zone Zero already had a healthy number of characters available at launch, but there are plenty more still yet to join the fray. If yoou’re wondering when Zhu Yuan will be available in Zenless Zone Zero, here’s what you need to know.

As announced during the Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 livestream, the Unswerving Bullet banner featuring Zhu Yuan will go live on July 24, 2024. Her banner release will coincide with phase 2 of version 1.0, which means even more new content to look forward to in the game.

Her banner will also feature Nicole and Ben as the rate-up A-rank characters that you can pick up. This means that you have a higher chance of pulling Nicole and Ben on her banner, so that’s something to keep in mind if you’re looking to pull for either character.

In addition to that, it’s also important to remember how the pity system works in ZZZ. Your first S-rank pull on her banner is not guaranteed to be Zhu Yuan; instead, you only have a 50-50 shot of getting her. If you miss her the first time, the next time you pull an S-rank on her banner, you’ll be guaranteed to get Zhu Yuan.

Is Zhu Yuan Worth Pulling For?

Right now, Ellen Joe is dominating the game as the best DPS and a core part of the best team composition. However, Zhu Yuan could very well bring Ether into the forefront, and this may be a good time to consider getting Resonaboo as your Bangboo of choice on the banner.

If you’re looking to build a strong Ether team with Zhu Yuan and Nicole at your core, then yes, I’d advise saving up for this banner instead.

And that's when Zhu Yuan comes out in Zenless Zone Zero.

