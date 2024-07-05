Image Source: HoYoverse
Category:
Guides
Video Games

When Does Zhu Yuan Come Out in Zenless Zone Zero? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Jul 5, 2024 12:44 am

Zenless Zone Zero already had a healthy number of characters available at launch, but there are plenty more still yet to join the fray. If yoou’re wondering when Zhu Yuan will be available in Zenless Zone Zero, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan Banner Release Date

As announced during the Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 livestream, the Unswerving Bullet banner featuring Zhu Yuan will go live on July 24, 2024. Her banner release will coincide with phase 2 of version 1.0, which means even more new content to look forward to in the game.

Her banner will also feature Nicole and Ben as the rate-up A-rank characters that you can pick up. This means that you have a higher chance of pulling Nicole and Ben on her banner, so that’s something to keep in mind if you’re looking to pull for either character.

In addition to that, it’s also important to remember how the pity system works in ZZZ. Your first S-rank pull on her banner is not guaranteed to be Zhu Yuan; instead, you only have a 50-50 shot of getting her. If you miss her the first time, the next time you pull an S-rank on her banner, you’ll be guaranteed to get Zhu Yuan.

Is Zhu Yuan Worth Pulling For?

Right now, Ellen Joe is dominating the game as the best DPS and a core part of the best team composition. However, Zhu Yuan could very well bring Ether into the forefront, and this may be a good time to consider getting Resonaboo as your Bangboo of choice on the banner.

If you’re looking to build a strong Ether team with Zhu Yuan and Nicole at your core, then yes, I’d advise saving up for this banner instead.

And that’s when Zhu Yuan comes out in Zenless Zone Zero. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our character tier list and whether there’s co-op available.

Post Tag:
Zenless Zone Zero
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook