Does Zenless Zone Zero Have Co-Op? Answered

Zenless Zone Zero is an urban fantasy RPG created by HoYoverse, and while it’s fun to explore New Eridu on your own, it could be even more enjoyable with a friend. So if you’re wondering whether Zenless Zone Zero has co-op, here’s what you need to know.

Is There Co-Op in Zenless Zone Zero?

The short answer is, no. There is no co-op in Zenless Zone Zero, at least not in the traditional sense that you’re likely thinking of.

If you’re hoping to join a friend’s game or have them join your game so you can explore New Eridu together, or even jump into real-time missions together, then you’re out of luck. ZZZ does not have that kind of functionality. This may change in future updates, but for now, the answer is no.

That being said, there are two things you can do with friends in this game.

Arcade Games

First, you can actually link up with someone on your friends list to check out the arcade games together. When visiting the arcade and selecting a game mode, you can opt to invite a friend to join your game, and then play the arcade mini-games together.

It’s not exactly co-op, but it’s still a way of interacting with friends within Zenless Zone Zero.

Reckless Challenges

This is basically an endgame activity and not really co-op per se, but Reckless Challenges are basically weekly boss runs where you and other players must work to whittle down as much of the boss’ health as possible. You won’t actually be coordinating with other players in real-time to fight the boss, but it is a collaborative effort.

How to Add Friends in Zenless Zone Zero

To add friends in Zenless Zone Zero, here’s how you do it:

Bring up the menu and select Inter-Knot. Click on your profile in the upper left corner of the screen. Click on Inter-Knot Friends. Click on Add Friend, then enter their UID to find and add them.

And that’s everything you need to know about co-op in Zenless Zone Zero. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our character tier list, as well as our take on which character and Bangboo you should pick on the banners.

