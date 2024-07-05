Zenless Zone Zero Tier List & Best Characters (July 2024)

Zenless Zone Zero already features a wide cast of characters at launch, and there are going to be a lot more added to the roster as time goes on. Here’s our Zenless Zone Zero character tier list, and our take on the best Agents to invest in.

Zenless Zone Zero Character Tier List

Before we get into the tier list proper, it’s worth noting that HoYoverse tends to make their games so that you can clear content with any character, and it looks like Zenless Zone Zero is the same. That being said, if you really want to optimize your game time and min-max, our tier list should help you make some informed decisions.

Tier Characters S Ellen Joe

Von Lycaon

Alexandrina A Grace Howard

Nekomata

Koleda

Lucy

Agent 11

Soukaku B Anton

Piper

Anby

Ben

Nicole C Billy

Corin

As more Agents get added to the game, we’ll slot them into the tier list accordingly.

S-Tier

In the S-tier, we have Ellen Joe, which should come as no surprise at all. She is far and away the best DPS character in Zenless Zone Zero right now, and if you were lucky enough to reroll for her, she should be able to carry you through all of the early game content.

Supporting her is the best stunner in the game, Lycaon, who also happens to be an Ice character. Breaking your opponent’s guard is very important in ZZZ, and even if you’re not running Ellen, Lycaon is still versatile enough to fit into any team.

We’ve also got Rina, who’s an excellent support character who can deal plenty of passive damage on the field even when she’s swapped out. Just like Lycaon, she’s a versatile character and a good fit for pretty much any team, and you’ll likely want to invest in her early on.

A-Tier

If you’re planning on running a mono Ice team with Ellen Joe, you’ll definitely want to pick up Soukaku. She’s basically the best-in-slot support for the Ice team, surpassing even Rina. Her value may fall as the meta shifts and other elements get their time to shine in the spotlight, but for now, she’s very much worth investing in, especially since you get a copy for free just by playing the game.

Characters like Nekomata, Grace, Koleda, and Agent 11 are all very solid characters in their own right as well. Their only drawback? They simply don’t have enough supporting characters in the game right now to help make a truly powerful team that can enhance their abilities. Still, as damage dealers and stunners, they can all carry their weight, and you can’t really go wrong with any of them.

B-Tier

Similar to characters like Grace and Nekomata, the issue with most of the B-tier characters in Zenless Zone Zero are that they simply don’t have enough characters to form a team with in the same element. Nicole, in particular, was regarded as one of the strongest Ether characters from the CBTs, but as of the final build, the nerfs have not been kind to her and she’s kind of languishing right now.

However, this isn’t to say that she won’t get her time to shine, especially once Zhu Yuan is available and Ether makes a resurgence again. This could also be a good time to pick up that Ether Bangboo if you’re looking to make a strong mono Ether team.

C-Tier

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Finally, we come to the bottom of the barrel. While I’m a huge fan of Billy Kid, unfortunately he just takes way too many resources and Dennies to be powerful and useful in a party. He and Corin will serve you well in the early game, but it’s very likely that these are characters you’ll replace immediately as soon as you get better options.

And that does it for our Zenless Zone Zero character tier list for now.

