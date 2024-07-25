Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero.
Best Zhu Yuan Build in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

No crime shall go unpunished!
Zhu Yuan is the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team team leader that you meet during Chapter 2 in Zenless Zone Zero. She is also an amazing DPS that you can only get from the limited-time banner. If you’re planning on pulling her, here’s the best Zhu Yuan build in Zenless Zone Zero.

Table of contents

How to Build Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero

Zhu Yuan is a powerful Ether Attacker agent who can hit enemies with ranged and melee attacks. Her movements are easy to learn and she’s also incredibly agile. Since she can deal a ton of damage on stunned enemies, you should always add a Stun unit to your team.

The Best W-Engine & Drive Disc for Zhu Yuan in ZZZ

Zhu Yuan's equipment screen in Zenless Zone Zero.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  • W-Engine: Riot Suppressor Mark VI
  • Drive Disc: 4-piece Chaotic Metal and 2-piece Woodpecker Electro
    • Main-stats:
      • Slot 4: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
      • Slot 5: Ether DMG or ATK%
      • Slot 6: Energy Regen or ATK%
    • Sub-stats:
      • CRIT Rate
      • CRIT DMG
      • ATK%
      • Energy Regen
      • PEN Ratio

Zhu Yuan’s signature weapon in Zenless Zone Zero is Riot Suppressor Mark VI, which boosts her CRIT Rate, Basic ATK, and Ether DMG. If you don’t have this W-Engine, here are some alternatives to consider:

  • The Brimstone
  • Steel Cushion
  • Cannon Rotor
  • Starlight Engine
  • Street Superstar

The best Drive Disc sets for Zhu Yuan are Chaotic Metal and Woodpecker Electro. However, these are meant for Zhu Yuan in an Ether team comp. If you want to use her in other teams, you can use the 4-piece Woodpecker Electro and the 2-piece Hormone Punk configuration instead.

The Best Skill Priority for Zhu Yuan

Zhu Yuan's skill screen in ZZZ.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  • First priority: Special Attack, Dodge, and Basic
  • Second priority: Chain Attack
  • Third priority: Assist

Zhu Yuan is meant to be your main DPS in Zenless Zone Zero, so you want to focus on leveling up her Special Attack, Dodge, and Basic Attack. Her Dodge is especially important if you want to enter her Suppressive Mode during a dodge to unleash a Shotshell piercing attack.

Afterwards, you can upgrade her Chain Attack to boost her Ultimate DMG. Her Assist is not that important compared to her other abilities since most of her damage output comes from Suppressive Mode.

The Best Mindscape Cinema for Zhu Yuan

Zhu Yuan's mindscape cinema.
Screenshot by The Escapist

The best Zhu Yuan’s Mindscape Cinema to unlock is her M1, Quick Reload. This ability lets her Chain Attack and Ultimate activate the Quick Reload effect. This effect allows you to instantly gain six or nine Enhanced Shotshells after you use your enhanced Basic Attack. Zhu Yuan’s M2, Ether Ember, is also good since it increases her resistance to interruption and reduces DMG taken when she enters Suppressive Mode.

That covers everything you need to know on how to build Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero. For new players, the best Ether Support agent for Zhu Yuan is Nicole. You can get her for free during the tutorial. Besides buffing your DMG, she can unleash her Special Attack that can group up enemies.

