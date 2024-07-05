Which Bangboo Should You Choose on the Bangboo Banner in Zenless Zone Zero?

Agents and weapons are great and all, but you really shouldn’t ignore the mascots of the game: the Bangboo. If you’re wondering which Bangboo you should pick from the banner selector in Zenless Zone Zero, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Best Bangboos to Pick on the Bangboo Banner in Zenless Zone Zero

There are two different types of Bangboos you can pick in Zenless Zone Zero: team-specific ones that help you enhance the power of an elemental party, or all-rounder Bangboos that are more versatile can be easily slotted into any formation.

Which one you want ultimately comes down to your play style and whether you’re going to build a mono element party, or a more versatile party that may not output as much DPS, but can be used more generally. In my opinion, these are the Bangboos that you should consider for the selector:

Resonaboo (Ether parties)

Sharkboo (Ice parties)

Plugboo (Shock parties)

Safety (all-rounder)

Resonaboo

Resonaboo might come off as a strange pick, considering that there aren’t all that many Ether characters available in Zenless Zone Zero right now. However, this is my pick looking ahead, as I’m considering picking up Zhu Yuan when her banner goes live after Ellen Joe.

Zhu Yuan is going to be the DPS hard carry for Ether teams when she releases, and for folks who want to build around her and have a mono Ether team, Resonaboo is an easy pick.

Sharkboo

If, on the other hand, you’re going all-in on Ellen right now, and you already have Lycaon, then Sharkboo is a no-brainer. It’s no secret that the mono Ice team is the strongest party you can build in Zenless Zone Zero at the time of writing, and you’ll be able to enhance that team even further with Sharkboo.

Plugboo

Coming in second to the mono Ice team is the mono Shock team, which is where Plugboo comes in. While Shock may not be as powerful as the Ellen team right now, it still performs very decently, and could very well get some fun upgrades as more characters get released. If you’re all-in on Shock, then Plugboo is the way to go.

Safety

Finally, Safety is my pick for the all-rounder Bangboo you should pick if you want something more versatile and can be put into any team. As long as you have Belobog Heavy faction characters in your party, Safety can enhance your output whether you’re focusing on physical, Shock, or Burn damage in Zenless Zone Zero.

Even without those elements, Safety excels in pure physical teams, making this one of the safest Bangboos you can get without any regrets.

Hopefully that answers your question of which Bangboo to pick on the Bangboo banner in Zenless Zone Zero. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including who voices Billy Kid, and how to make use of controller support.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy