What Time is Daily Reset in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)?

If you’re dedicated to completing your daily tasks regularly in Zenless Zone Zero, you might be eager to know when they reset so you can return to do them again. Here’s when the Daily Reset happens in ZZZ.

When Is the Daily Reset in Zenless Zone Zero?

The Daily Reset time for Zenless Zone Zero is 04:00 AM in its respective region. This means the exact timer varies according to the server you’re playing. Players in other servers could get a daily reset before you do. Updates always happen at the same time, though, so you won’t have to worry about that. Here’s a full list of Daily Reset timers for Zenless Zone Zero:

America: 4 AM (GMT-5)

Asia: 4 AM (GMT+8)

Europe: 4 AM (GMT +1)

TW, HK, MO: 4 AM (GMT+8)

The timers, as you might’ve expected, are the same as Hoyoverse‘s other titles such as Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail and Honkai: Impact 3rd. If you ever played or still play any of these titles, just assume the same timers for all of them and you won’t be missing any of the resets.

Whenever a Daily Reset occurs, all daily tasks will be reset and you’ll be able to get their rewards again, including experience and currency for pulls. While you don’t usually need to log in exactly when the reset happens, it’s not a bad thing to do so if you’re able to, as you can get some extra experience as soon as possible and, consequently, unlock new features quickly. But if you haven’t unlocked your dailies just yet, the reset doesn’t really matter much to you.

Other world-related aspects, such as quests that may require you to return the next day or events that progressively unlock new features as days pass will also be updated whenever a daily reset occurs, so take notice of them. And don’t miss on your dailies, as they’re the most reliable method to get more pulls, even if we already pick a character at the beginning of the game.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now.

