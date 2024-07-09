How to Find Vestigial Organ Launcher in The First Descendant

The Vestigial Organ in The First Descendant is a particularly chunky launcher that can decimate groups of enemies. This is how to get it.

How to get the Vestigial Organ

Screenshot by The Escapist

To get the Vestigial Organ, make your way to the Miragestone: Vulgus Strategic Outpost mission on Agna Desert. Here, you will find a farmable mission that has a 50% chance to drop the Vestigial Organ. You may need to run it a few times to get the weapon, as a 50% chance does not equate to it definitely dropping if you run in twice. At a 50% chance of occurring, you actually need to run it about 7 times to increase the probability of it happening to 99%.

The weapon will drop at a relevant level for the area, but you can visit a Workbench and use Weapon Level Transmission to upgrade it, should you wish. This is worth doing if the roll of bonus stats is particularly good, but weapon progression in The First Descendant is reasonably complicated, and there are some important things to consider.

First, while you can level up the weapon, which will increase the damage, this will not change the bonuses. Bonus ranges are connected to drop level and increase in impact as the drop level goes up. So, you would ideally want to get to Level 100, then farm weapons as they will have the largest potential values to bonus stats. These stats can then be rerolled into something that you like by once again visiting a Workbench and using the Weapon Readjustment option.

Early in the game, which is basically anywhere up to Level 100 drops, you should focus on mods instead, and all the Kuiper Shards that you will need to farm in order to really take advantage of them. So, you basically have some options about what you want to do. I feel that hitting Level 100 drops then farming weapons that have at least two solid bonuses and rerolling the other two will be the best way to play and the most respectful of your time. Otherwise, you will be farming a lot of resources.

Now that you know where to get the Vestigial Organ, I would strongly advise you to take the time to farm The Tamer as well. It’s a vicious boss destroyer and the best Machine Gun in the game.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

