The Best Way to Farm Kuiper Shards in The First Descendant

Kuiper Shards are vitally important in The First Descendant, as they will allow you to really unlock the power of your mods which will boost your weapons and Descendants. Getting them can be a grind, however.

How to get Kuiper Shards in The First Descendant

First, the basics. Kuiper is used to rank up your mods, making them more powerful and increasing their effects. Kuiper Shards are obtained by killing enemies in world missions, and by dismantling modules. You can dismantle your modules by visiting Silicon, an NPC located in Albion, who can be found near Anais.

Visit Silicone, select the Dismantle Modules option, then look in the bottom right. There will be a “Select Duplicates” option that you can press. This will select all duplicate mods, while saving the first instance of a mod, and ensuring it saves the mods that you have invested Kuiper into already. Now, it goes without saying that you should double-check any automatic selection in any game, so don’t just blindly let it delete your stuff. Give it a once over before you melt those mods down into Kuiper Shards.

The best Kuiper Shards farms

There is one important thing to cover before we get into farming, and that is your External Components bonuses. They can roll with stats that improve Kuiper Shard drop rate. You need to watch for stats on your External Components that say “Kuiper Shard Drop Rate Increase Modifier.” They can be extremely impactful.

Shipment Base, White-knight Gulch

This is turning into the best-known farm among community members, and for good reason. The Fortress Outskirts mission at Shipment Base in White-Knight Gulch is a great place to farm. Fortress Outskirts can be found just to the northwest of the main spawn beacon. Lots of enemies, easy mob clears, and a good Kuiper drop chance all mean you should be able to hoover up plenty of this precious resource. Run it with friends to ensure your clears are quick, and everyone should likely bring Bunny for that faster clear time, although if your weapons are powerful, you can bring any of the Descendants.

Not only will you get plenty of drops from the enemies, but you will also get some from the modules that you earn as well. Definitely try to bing a full squad, as you will be able to activate all the areas you need to capture at the same time and really up the number of spawns per minute.

I have yet to be able to do any testing on a hard mode farm, but Shipment Base is great for Normal mode. As soon as I have first experience with some hard mode farming, I shall update this guide.

The First Descendant is available now.

