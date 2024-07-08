How to Get the Tamer in The First Descendant

The Tamer is a machine gun that has quickly won the hearts of The First Descendant community. With big damage potential and a fantastic design, it is just a very fun weapon to use.

How to Farm the Tamer in The First Descendant

To get the Tamer, you should play the Abandoned Reconstruction Site mission in the Remnant section of Agna Desert. The weapon has a 50% chance to drop upon completing this mission. It can also drop with a 50% chance from the Order’s Occupied Facility mission in the Observatory in White-night Gulch. I would suggest you pick whichever mission your player group or Descendants allow you to finish fastest.

Due to the way weapon progression works in The First Descendant, it doesn’t really matter what level you get this to drop at. You can use Weapon Level Transmission at a workbench to increase the overall level of the weapon in the early game, and you can use Weapon Readjustment to ensure it has all the bonus you want later on. If you are interested, we also have a great guide on the best mods and bonuses for the Tamer in The First Descendant.

You should really just focus on investing in module upgrades until you are getting Level 100 weapons. These are some of the best ways to invest time and effort early, as they come with you throughout the game and can be applied to any weapon of that type they cover. Remember, you will need to farm a lot of Kuiper Shards for all the mods upgrades. Until then, you should be trying to farm weapon drops from missions rather than messing around too much with Weapon Readjustment, as it will eat up a lot of time and resources for little benefit.

Any weapon that drops below Level 100 but has really good bonuses can be improved with Weapon Level Transmission, but this will not actually impact the bonuses themselves. They stay at the level they drop at. Given that the range of these bonuses increases with the drop level, you definitely want to just hit that point of getting Level 100 weapons and then start the real farming.

Now you know how to get the Tamer in The First Descendant and what to do after you do, it’s time to go pay a visit to Agna Desert or White-night Gulch.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

