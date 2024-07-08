The Tamer has established itself as an aptly named, bossfight-destroying beast in The First Descendant‘s meta. With plenty of ammo, great base stats, and huge potential damage when modded the right way, this one is a solid option for investment. Here’s the best Tamer build in The First Descendant.

The Best Tamer Build in The First Descendant

While it is tempting to just stack as many Firepower ATK mods onto a weapon as possible, that is not always the path to success in The First Descendant. The first thing we need to do is examine the weapon’s base stats. The Tamer has a base Crit Chance of 10%, so we could waste a lot of resources by trying to invest in critical hits with it. If we increase our critical damage, then it has a low chance to proc, and we can’t really get the critical chance high enough to be reliable without massive resource investment.

Instead let’s go for weak point damage instead. Weak point damage is a certainty, as it simply boils down to knowing where to shoot a target, and that hit is then guaranteed to happen if your aim is good; just use your Ecive scans to find weak points on enemies. We also know we want the Tamer to rip bosses apart, and bosses have large weak points, so that is a solid way to invest in this weapon for good damage returns.

Best Modules to Use for The Tamer

The mods are arranged in what I feel is the best investment order. You will need to farm Kuiper to rank these up and improve the benefits of using them. Remember, statistically, small improvements from multiple mods will be a better use of resources early, but you really want to focus on just a handful of mods for each weapon type to get the most from your farming. Firearm ATK is one of the best things to invest in early, regardless of weapon or type, as it will pay dividends on any weapon.

Mod Mod Description Rifling Reinforcement Increases overall Firearm ATK giving a solid, simple damage increase. Weak Point Site Increases the damage done to weak points. Weak Point Detection Increases damage done to weak points AND the overall Firearm ATK stat. Fire Rate UP Increases the rate of fire. The Tamer has a very slow ADS movement speed, so being able to dump rounds as quickly as possible is very beneficial, and improves overall DPS. Any Elemental Mod of choice will give additional elemental damage, which is nice but not worth early investment as it’s situationally beneficial Action and Reaction Increases the rate of fire. The Tamer has a very slow ADS movement speed, so being able to dump rounds as quickly as possible is very beneficial and improves overall DPS.

Weapon Bonus Stats

Now, as part of the best Tamer build in The First Descendant, here are the stats to aim for from the four randomly rolled bonuses you can alter in Weapon Readjustment:

Firearm ATK

Weak Point Damage

Any additional Element Damage

Rounds Per Magazine (this is Dealer’s Choice, so pick what you like. I just really like having more rounds in the magazine because time spent reloading is not time spent shooting.)

Important Notes on Building Weapons for Newer Players

There are two main areas of concern when building weapons in The First Descendant. The first that most people will think about is the mods that they use, but there are also the affix bonuses that can be changed through the Weapon Readjustment option at a workbench.

It’s best to rank the weapon to Level 100 and only then think about doing the affix readjustments. The ranges the bonuses can have are bigger at Level 100, and trying to consistently get the best ones as you level will just eat up resources. The primary concern in the early game should be to trade out the weapons you have for freshly dropped ones with new levels or better affixes. Remember, the Tamer is not an Ultimate; it will drop from sources you can farm quite easily. So, the process goes like this:

Use Weapon Level Transmission or just farm the weapons to increase the weapon level as you play through the game and rank up.

At level 100, begin using Weapon Readjustment to rank up and change the rolled bonuses.

Now, hopefully, this will give you a reasonable path to improving your damage from the Tamer with a build that is achievable. There is certainly more damage to be had from this weapon, but it will take me a lot more farming to really min-max this beast.

And that’s the best Tamer build in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

