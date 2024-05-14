How to Summon Andariel in Diablo 4

Each new season of Diablo 4 brings us another boss to take down, which leads us to Andariel in Loot Reborn. If you want to take down another boss equal to Duriel, this guide will cover how to summon Andriel and what to expect for a reward.

Diablo 4: How to Summon Andariel

Bring six Sandscorched Shackles from Lord Zir and six Pincushioned Dolls from the Beast in Ice to the Hanged Man’s Hall to summon Andariel. You can find the hall east of Tarsarak, the main city in the Kehjistan zone. The hall will have a distinct icon like all the other boss dungeons in the game. When scrolling through the zone, look for the skull with horns on a gate. They’re hard to miss and have an orange dot if you’ve never completed the dungeon.

Reach World Tier 4.

Collect six Sandscorched Shackles from Lord Zir.

Collect six Pincushioned Dolls from The Beast in Ice.

Place the materials on the Altar of Anguish in The Hanged Man’s Hall.

You must reach the altar once you enter the Hanged Man’s Hall. To begin the fight, place the summoning items for Lord Zir and the Beast in Ice. Just keep in mind that Andariel’s materials will be used one time, so the best method is to run a boss grinding squad to save time. Otherwise, you must keep grinding out the previous bosses on the ladder to earn more material. Either way, you can defeat Duriel’s sister within the hall.

Later in Diablo 4, you can collect Stygian Stones from the Pit of Artificers. These can be combined with the standard Andariel summoning items to get her level 200 Tormented Echo variant. A higher level means more rewards for each victory. For Duriel and his sister, though, that means a better chance for Uber Unique items. Once you’ve conquered the Pit of Artificers for the season, that uber grind will likely take up the rest of your endgame grind.

That’s all there is to summoning Andariel. With any luck, you’ll have a nice shiny Uber to show off this season.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

