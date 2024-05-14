How to Get Tempering Manuals in Diablo 4

Fine-tuning equipment is an essential part of Diablo 4 after Season 4, and if you want the best gear, Tempering Manuals are your best friend. To help you or your Blacksmith, this guide will cover where you can get a hold of the crafting manuals in Sanctuary.

Where to Find Tempering Manuals in Diablo 4

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Tempering Manuals can randomly drop from chests, Whisper Caches, and the Iron Wolves quests. These are some of the best ways to find the books, but the drop rate is much broader. Technically, any activity in Diablo 4 can drop a manual. Even simply wiping out hordes of demons can provide them with rewards. Like so many other rewards in the game, there are still better ways to increase your chances. Whisper Caches and Zone Events are just two of those options.

The Iron Wolves faction is tied to the story in Season 4, and they will also be able to help with the search for Tempering Manuals. However, the Iron Wolves will serve more as a guide through Loot Reborn rather than a set way to earn all the crafting books. The good news is that the manuals have a chance to drop starting in World Tier 1, so you can find them as soon as you make a new character.

Getting one of the books is also the start of the search. Prepare to find at least six of them to fill out the Affix collection for the Blacksmith. With any luck, you can combine these with Greater Affixes.

Tempering Manuals in Diablo 4, Explained

There are six types of Tempering Manuals that give you more Affix options to craft with at the Blacksmith. Affixes have been simplified in Season 4, and the books cover the six main stat categories: Offensive, Defensive, Weapons, Utility, Resource, and Mobility.

Until you can find all six categories, you’ll have to rely on the Affixes you find on randomized loot. Luckily, the Tempering Manuals have unlimited uses when you get another. So feel free to experiment with loot and craft what you can.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

