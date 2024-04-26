Once you reach the end game in Diablo 4, the boss ladder is your main focus and that means going to the location of Grigoire. To help you take down the Galvanic Saint, my guide will cover where you can find him in Sanctuary.

Grigoire Location and Loot in Diablo 4

Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint is located within the Hall of the Penitent in the Dry Steppes region. The Hall of the Penitent is found south of Ked Bardu in a boss lair. Within any region of Sanctuary, boss lairs are marked by skulls with horns. You won’t be able to reach the lair for the Galvanic Saint until at least World Tier 3, so newer characters can skip searching for this area until beating the first Capstone.

When you reach the Hall of the Penitent, you still need to head inside to find Grigoire, just like any other dungeon in Diablo 4. Luckily, the dungeon is more like two incredibly small hallways before you reach the actual boss room. There’s no need to gear up for a 10-minute objective before getting to the fight with the Galvanic Saint.

Grigoire Unique Item Loot Table:

All Classes Penitent Greaves

Necromancer Blood of Artisan’s Cuirass Howl from Below Greaves of the Empty Tomb

Rogue Word of Hakan Grasp of Shadow Windforce

Sorcerer Staff of Lam Esen Iceheart Brais Gloves of the Illuminator

Druid Insatiable Fury Hunter’s Zenith Waxing Gibbous The Butcher’s Cleaver

Barbarian Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus Rage of Harrogath Battle Trance The Butcher’s Cleaver



The only real hurdle will be summoning the boss himself, which is going to require some grinding on your end. I hope you enjoy running back into Helltides.

How to Summon Grigoire in Diablo 4

You need to place five Living Steel on the altar in the Hall of the Penitent to summon Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint. On World Tier 4, five steel is a requirement, but he can be summoned for two steel at a time on World Tier 3. I recommend waiting until later on to use your resources. Otherwise, it all goes to waste, and you won’t earn Shards of Agony.

Living Steel is earned by opening chests around Helltides. Tortured Gifts of Living Steel will give you the most at one time, but all chests will drop at least one. So, save all those Aberrant Cinders to stack up on resources for the saint.

And that’s the Grigoire location and loot in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

