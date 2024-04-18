How to Find Helltide Commanders in Diablo 4

To complete the entire Season Journey in Diablo 4, you need to find Helltide Commanders, and they can be tough to locate. This guide will explain how you can get these bosses to appear so the Heads of the Snake challenge can be completed.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4: How to Find Helltide Commanders

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You can find Helltide Commanders by completing Portal Invasion or Gathering Storm local events in a Helltide zone. When you complete the initial objective for either of these local events, a Commander will appear from the center of the orange circle with a lot more health than the bosses you typically find from local events in any given area. Be prepared to face more enemies in these events that have the potential for much more danger. Whether it’s hardcore or standard modes, you don’t want to lose your life or Aberrant Cinders.

Another easy indicator for a Helltide Commander in Diablo 4 is the symbol on the map. When you see a local event appear that has a horned skull, that means a Commander will appear. Typical boss or Harbinger symbols are skulls with a star behind the head, so don’t worry about confusing the symbol. If you see the horned skull, jump into the local event as fast as possible. There is no guaranteed way to spawn the Commander events, and you need to explore the afflicted zones.

Related: What Are Aspects in Diablo 4?

If you’re a player that is here for the Season Journey, then you need to kill at least six of the Helltide Commanders to complete the Head of the Snake objective. Once you knock it off the list, you’ll be rewarded with a small amount of Favor for the Battle Pass, and you will be one step closer to the Champion tier if it’s not unlocked already.

Diablo 4 is available to play now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more