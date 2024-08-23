How To Beat Tiger Vanguard in Black Myth: Wukong

The Yellow Wind Ridge is full of bosses, but the Tiger Vanguard is easily one of the toughest for Chapter 2 in Black Myth: Wukong. To help you get past the red temple, my guide will cover the best way to take down this beast and which moves to watch for.

How to Defeat the Tiger Vanguard in Black Myth: Wukong

The Tiger Vanguard is the first real boss challenge in the game that tests your discipline in timing dodges. He has all kinds of combo attacks that end with a delayed slam, so spamming your dodges can actually hurt your attempt. On top of those combos, there are ranged blood tornadoes and sword swipes that can take you out in nearly one hit. It took me a few different attempts to remember each one of his moves, and compared to the pace of the previous bosses, I had to stop myself from playing too offensively.

Tips to Beat the Tiger Vanguard

Multiple attacks have a combo of three.

Some combos end in delayed slams while others are spins on the ground.

Time your evasions and move the camera when he’s too close.

If he grabs his sword, get ready to dodge a dash quickly.

Don’t attack his stone form and run from the ranged blood moves.

Utilize your Wandering Wight attack along with the Immobilize spell for damage.

As you make your way further into the game, bosses start to get more health. I found that my early attempts at the tiger felt worse due to a low damage output overall. Using the damage boost and damage reduction medicine was a huge benefit as I went back into the arena. It bought me just enough time to take him down.

I also recommend saving your tools like the Red Tides until you absolutely need them in the last half of the fight. That extra health and damage can be the difference between taking down this Yaoguai King or having to try all over again.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

