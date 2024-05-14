How to Get Greater Affixes in Diablo 4

Loot has changed across the board in Diablo 4, and with Loot Reborn, Greater Affixes offer another way to get powerful gear. This guide will outline how you can find these boosted gear pieces, along with what they do.

Diablo 4: How to Get Greater Affixes

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Greater Affixes can only be found on Ancestral and Unique items in World Tier 4 or World Tier 3. Completing any activities in World Tier 4 will give you the chance to find items that have a boosted Affix, but there are still optimal ways to earn them. Whispering Caches, Helltide Chests, and Nightmare Dungeons are just a few of the best ways to earn some high-level items. Because loot drops at a lower rate after Season 4, you need to look for sources with larger rewards.

Unique items can have Greater Affixes on them, so, in theory, you should be able to find these at any point in the game. With enough luck, players in World Tier 1 could end up with Unique armor that contains a Greater Affix. Ancestral loot, in general, is tied to World Tier 4, and Sacred is found in the third tier. So Uniques would be the only chance to earn them early on. But there are still chances to find them in World Tier 3.

They likely won’t be worth keeping in comparison to equipment later in your playthrough. Unique items are already rare enough, so you don’t want that luck to go to waste.

What Are Greater Affixes in Diablo 4?

Greater Affixes are versions of standard Affixes that are 1.5x more powerful. When you get lucky enough to find one, there will be an audio cue that goes off, and you can see the Greater mark on the mini-map. Once you pick the item up, the boosted Affix will have a distinct symbol that separates it from other gear.

Part of the grind will be tied to finding items that have the exact boosts you want. After you strike gold, get ready for tempering and the Masterwork system.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.

