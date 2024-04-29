How to Fix Recruits Missing in Manor Lords

Manor Lords is a very realistic and immersive city-builder, though it can suffer from being rather obtuse and opaque at times. Here’s how to fix the Recruits Missing notice in Manor Lords.

Manor Lords Recruits Missing Meaning Explained

As you’re trying to form your army and militia in Manor Lords, you may run into an error that just says “Recruits Missing.” The meaning of this notice is very self-explanatory; it simply means that you don’t have enough people to form the military unit, as opposed to “Equipment Missing,” which means you don’t have enough equipment to complete the unit.

However, the Recruits Missing notice can also pop up even when you have more than enough families in your settlement when you’re trying to form your retinue, and this is where the confusion comes from.

How to Fix Recruits Missing

If you’re looking to form any military unit in Manor Lords that’s not the retinue and you’re getting the Recruits Missing notice, the solution is simple: get more families to join your settlement until you have enough people to form the unit.

For the retinue, select it and click on the brush icon, and then rehire the existing military men with your personal wealth to join the retinue itself. This will allow you to fix the prompt and properly form the retinue for your manor.

Not to be confused with the other regular military units in the game, the retinue is essentially like a private unit of knights for your manor, which you can build once you’ve leveled up your settlement. When you’ve done that, the retinue option will become available to you.

And that’s how to fix the Recruits Missing notice in Manor Lords. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get your Approval rating up, as well as our general tips guide.

