Zenless Zone Zero Best Lucy Build

Luciana Auxesis Theodoro de Montefio, more commonly known as Lucy, is a member of the Sons of Calydon in Zenless Zone Zero. She is an A-rank Support character that you can obtain from the standard banner. If you plan to use her on your team, you can use this guide to help you build her.

How to Build Lucy in Zenless Zone Zero

Lucy is a Support unit with a Fire attribute, and she can summon three pet guard boars during battles. Her EX Special ability lets her grant a flat ATK buff to the whole team; this effect includes your Bangboo and the guard boars.

Best W-Engine & Drive Disc for Lucy in ZZZ

W-Engine: Kaboom the Cannon

Drive Disc: 4-piece Swing Jazz and 2-piece Hormone Punk Main-stats: Slot 4: ATK%, CRIT Rate, or CRIT DMG Slot 5: ATK% Slot 6: Energy Regen Sub-stats: ATK% Energy Regen CRIT Rate CRIT DMG



The best gear for Lucy in Zenless Zone Zero is the A-rank W-Engine called Kaboom the Cannon. This equipment buffs all allies’ ATK when any friendly unit in the squad hits an enemy. This effect can be stacked up to four times, and each friendly unit can provide one stack of this buff.

If you don’t have this item, you can use these alternative W-Engine:

[Reverb] Mark II

[Reverb] Mark III

Unfettered Game Ball

You can equip Swing Jazz and Hormone Punk Drive Disc sets on Lucy in ZZZ. The first set can boost her Energy Regen and provide DMG buff, while the second set can increase Lucy’s ATK by 10 percent. These two sets are great for maximizing her ATK buff and turning her into an off-field Support unit.

The Best Skill Priority for Lucy

First priority: Special and Basic Attack

Second priority: Assist and Chain

Third priority: Dodge

Since Lucy is meant to be an off-field Support unit, you should focus on leveling up her Special first to increase her ATK buff. Then, you can upgrade her Basic Attack to boost her guard boars’ DMG. Her Assist and Chain will be your second priority since they can increase her damage output. Lucy’s Dodge skill is not that important to upgrade because she won’t be on the field for a long time.

The Best Mindscape Cinema for Lucy

The best Mindscape Cinema to unlock is Lucy’s M2, Little Boar Captain. This Cinema lets her activate her Cheer On buff when she uses a Chain Attack or Ultimate. Another great upgrade is her M4, Chaos Ball Game. Besides boosting ATK, Lucy’s buff will also increase her allies’ CRIT DMG by 10 percent.

That’s everything you need to know on how to build Lucy in Zenless Zone Zero. If you don’t have enough Polychrome to get her copies, I recommend checking out our code post to claim some freebies.

