Photo modes are par for the course with most modern video game releases these days, and the same goes for HoYoverse’s urban fantasy RPG. Here’s how to take pictures in Zenless Zone Zero.

Taking Photos in Zenless Zone Zero

To use the camera and take pictures in Zenless Zone Zero, press and hold the F key on PC, then use the mouse to select the camera icon in the bottom right corner, and left-click to bring it up.

On mobile devices, you’ll just need to hold down the interact button on your screen. For PS5 users, hold down the L1 button and use the right stick to select the camera function, and release.

From here, you can move the camera around and zoom in and out. When you’ve got the shot lined up, press the capture button at the side. After taking the picture, you can then choose to save it on your device, or just exit out of camera mode.

Things can feel a bit finicky at first, but once you actually know which buttons to press, you’ll get used to it pretty quickly.

Taking pictures in Zenless Zone Zero is fairly important, as you’ll have weekly errands to do that may involve snapping a shot of various cats located around Sixth Street. These errands are a very easy way of racking up Inter-Knot experience and getting extra Polychromes, so make sure you knock them out every week if you’re saving up for Zhu Yuan or any specific character banner.

And that’s how to take photos in Zenless Zone Zero. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our take on which Bangboo and which character to pick on the standard banner, as well as our codes list for more freebies.

