How To Make All Pokemon Sleep Curry Recipes

While sleep is the name of the game for Pokemon Sleep, cooking is another major piece of the puzzle if you want to encounter new and exciting Pokemon.
Each week, you meet and raise a new Snorlax with a different preference for berries and, of course, its favorite meals. If you wound up with a Snorlax who prefers Curries and Stews this week, we’ve got your menu ready so you can pick which Pokemon to add to your team to get the ingredients you need.
Pokemon Sleep Curry Recipes
Some weeks, your Snorlax will request curries and stews as its preferred meal. Feeding Snorlax three solid meals a day is the best way to quickly increase Droswy Power and attract more Pokemon, including Shiny Pokemon, to your research site.
There are plenty of recipes to discover, but finding new combinations is not always easy. I don’t know about you, but I get a little bored making mixed curry after mixed curry three meals a day for an entire week. Unlocking new dishes adds to your notes, earning you Diamonds to spend on in-game purchases.
We’re here to help you find new combinations with this guide to all of the current Pokemon Sleep curry recipes so you can spice up your menu. These recipes are the bare minimum of each ingredient to produce that dish. If your cooking doesn’t fill your current pot size, you’ll get a prompt to fill up your pot with random ingredients without compromising your final result. I suggest you always use as many ingredients as possible to maximize the energy Snorlax and your helper Pokemon get from each dish.
|Curry / Stew Dish
|Recipe Ingredients
|Minimum Pot Size Required
|
Mixed Curry
|Result if your ingredients don’t match any other recipes
|N/A
Fancy Apple Curry
|7 Fancy Apple
|7 Ingredients
Simple Chowder
|7 Moomoo Milk
|7 Ingredients
Beanburger Curry
|7 Bean Sausage
|7 Ingredients
Mild Honey Curry
|7 Honey
|7 Ingredients
“Drought” Katsu Curry
|10 Bean Sausage
5 Pure Oil
|15 Ingredients
Solar Power Tomato Curry
|10 Snoozy Tomato
5 Fiery Herb
|15 Ingredients
Hearty Cheeseburger Curry
|8 Moomoo Milk
8 Bean Sausage
|16 Ingredients
Melty Omelette Curry
|10 Fancy Egg
6 Snoozy Tomato
|16 Ingredients
Soft Potato Chowder
|10 Moomoo Milk
8 Soft Potato
4 Tasty Mushroom
|22 Ingredients
Spore Mushroom Curry
|14 Tasty Mushroom
9 Soft Potato
|23 Ingredients
Bulk Up Bean Curry
|12 Greengrass Soybeans
6 Bean Sausage
4 Fiery Herb
4 Fancy Egg
|26 Ingredients
Limber Corn Stew
|14 Greengrass Corn
8 Moomoo Milk
8 Soft Potato
|30 Ingredients
Spicy Leek Curry
|14 Large Leek
10 Warming Ginger
8 Fiery Herb
|32 Ingredients
Grilled Tail Curry
|8 Slowpoke Tail
25 Fiery Herb
|33 Ingredients
Egg Bomb Curry
|12 Honey
11 Fancy Apple
8 Fancy Egg
4 Soft Potato
|35 Ingredients
Ninja Curry
|15 Greengrass Soybeans
9 Large Leek
9 Bean Sausage
5 Tasy Mushroom
|38 Ingredients
Dream Eater Butter Curry
|18 Soft Potato
15 Snoozy Tomato
12 Soothing Cacao
10 Moomoo Milk
|55 Ingredients
Inferno Corn Keema Curry
|27 Fiery Herb
24 Bean Sausage
14 Greengrass Corn
12 Warming Ginger
|77 Ingredients
The folks at Select Button may add more curry recipes to Pokemon Sleep in the future, but for now, this is every possible combination of ingredients you can combine to create tasty curries and stews for Snorlax.