How To Make All Pokemon Sleep Curry Recipes

If your Snorlax of the week prefers curry, you'll want to know all the available curry recipes in Pokemon Sleep
Image of Snorlax from Pokemon Sleep, surrounded by curry dishes
While sleep is the name of the game for Pokemon Sleep, cooking is another major piece of the puzzle if you want to encounter new and exciting Pokemon.

Each week, you meet and raise a new Snorlax with a different preference for berries and, of course, its favorite meals. If you wound up with a Snorlax who prefers Curries and Stews this week, we’ve got your menu ready so you can pick which Pokemon to add to your team to get the ingredients you need.

Pokemon Sleep Curry Recipes

Some weeks, your Snorlax will request curries and stews as its preferred meal. Feeding Snorlax three solid meals a day is the best way to quickly increase Droswy Power and attract more Pokemon, including Shiny Pokemon, to your research site.

There are plenty of recipes to discover, but finding new combinations is not always easy. I don’t know about you, but I get a little bored making mixed curry after mixed curry three meals a day for an entire week. Unlocking new dishes adds to your notes, earning you Diamonds to spend on in-game purchases.

We’re here to help you find new combinations with this guide to all of the current Pokemon Sleep curry recipes so you can spice up your menu. These recipes are the bare minimum of each ingredient to produce that dish. If your cooking doesn’t fill your current pot size, you’ll get a prompt to fill up your pot with random ingredients without compromising your final result. I suggest you always use as many ingredients as possible to maximize the energy Snorlax and your helper Pokemon get from each dish.

Curry / Stew DishRecipe IngredientsMinimum Pot Size Required
Image of Mixed Curry dish from Pokemon Sleep
Mixed Curry		Result if your ingredients don’t match any other recipesN/A
Image of Fancy Apple Curry from Pokemon Sleep
Fancy Apple Curry		7 Fancy Apple7 Ingredients
Image of Simple Chowder from Pokemon Sleep
Simple Chowder		7 Moomoo Milk7 Ingredients
Beanburger Curry Pokemon Sleep
Beanburger Curry		7 Bean Sausage7 Ingredients
Image of Mild Honey Curry from Pokemon Sleep
Mild Honey Curry		7 Honey7 Ingredients
Drought Katsu Curry Pokemon Sleep
“Drought” Katsu Curry		10 Bean Sausage
5 Pure Oil		15 Ingredients
Image of Solar Power Tomato Curry from Pokemon Sleep
Solar Power Tomato Curry		10 Snoozy Tomato
5 Fiery Herb		15 Ingredients
Image of Hearty Cheeseburger Curry from Pokemon Sleep
Hearty Cheeseburger Curry		8 Moomoo Milk
8 Bean Sausage		16 Ingredients
Image of Melty Omelette Curry from Pokemon Sleep
Melty Omelette Curry		10 Fancy Egg
6 Snoozy Tomato		16 Ingredients
Soft Potato Chowder Pokemon Sleep
Soft Potato Chowder		10 Moomoo Milk
8 Soft Potato
4 Tasty Mushroom		22 Ingredients
Image of Spore Mushroom Curry from Pokemon Sleep
Spore Mushroom Curry		14 Tasty Mushroom
9 Soft Potato		23 Ingredients
Image of Bulk Up Bean Curry from Pokemon Sleep
Bulk Up Bean Curry		12 Greengrass Soybeans
6 Bean Sausage
4 Fiery Herb
4 Fancy Egg		26 Ingredients
Image of Limber Corn Stew from Pokemon Sleep
Limber Corn Stew		14 Greengrass Corn
8 Moomoo Milk
8 Soft Potato		30 Ingredients
Spicy Leek Curry Pokemon Sleep
Spicy Leek Curry		14 Large Leek
10 Warming Ginger
8 Fiery Herb		32 Ingredients
Image of Grilled Tail Curry from Pokemon Sleep
Grilled Tail Curry		8 Slowpoke Tail
25 Fiery Herb		33 Ingredients
Image of Egg Bomb Curry from Pokemon Sleep
Egg Bomb Curry		12 Honey
11 Fancy Apple
8 Fancy Egg
4 Soft Potato		35 Ingredients
Ninja Curry Pokemon Sleep
Ninja Curry		15 Greengrass Soybeans
9 Large Leek
9 Bean Sausage
5 Tasy Mushroom		38 Ingredients
Image of Dream Eater Butter Curry from Pokemon Sleep
Dream Eater Butter Curry		18 Soft Potato
15 Snoozy Tomato
12 Soothing Cacao
10 Moomoo Milk		55 Ingredients
Image of Inferno Corn Keema Curry from Pokemon Sleep
Inferno Corn Keema Curry		27 Fiery Herb
24 Bean Sausage
14 Greengrass Corn
12 Warming Ginger		77 Ingredients

The folks at Select Button may add more curry recipes to Pokemon Sleep in the future, but for now, this is every possible combination of ingredients you can combine to create tasty curries and stews for Snorlax.

