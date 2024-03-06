How To Make All Pokemon Sleep Curry Recipes

While sleep is the name of the game for Pokemon Sleep, cooking is another major piece of the puzzle if you want to encounter new and exciting Pokemon.

Each week, you meet and raise a new Snorlax with a different preference for berries and, of course, its favorite meals. If you wound up with a Snorlax who prefers Curries and Stews this week, we’ve got your menu ready so you can pick which Pokemon to add to your team to get the ingredients you need.

Pokemon Sleep Curry Recipes

Some weeks, your Snorlax will request curries and stews as its preferred meal. Feeding Snorlax three solid meals a day is the best way to quickly increase Droswy Power and attract more Pokemon, including Shiny Pokemon, to your research site.

There are plenty of recipes to discover, but finding new combinations is not always easy. I don’t know about you, but I get a little bored making mixed curry after mixed curry three meals a day for an entire week. Unlocking new dishes adds to your notes, earning you Diamonds to spend on in-game purchases.

We’re here to help you find new combinations with this guide to all of the current Pokemon Sleep curry recipes so you can spice up your menu. These recipes are the bare minimum of each ingredient to produce that dish. If your cooking doesn’t fill your current pot size, you’ll get a prompt to fill up your pot with random ingredients without compromising your final result. I suggest you always use as many ingredients as possible to maximize the energy Snorlax and your helper Pokemon get from each dish.

Curry / Stew Dish Recipe Ingredients Minimum Pot Size Required

Mixed Curry Result if your ingredients don’t match any other recipes N/A

Fancy Apple Curry 7 Fancy Apple 7 Ingredients

Simple Chowder 7 Moomoo Milk 7 Ingredients

Beanburger Curry 7 Bean Sausage 7 Ingredients

Mild Honey Curry 7 Honey 7 Ingredients

“Drought” Katsu Curry 10 Bean Sausage

5 Pure Oil 15 Ingredients

Solar Power Tomato Curry 10 Snoozy Tomato

5 Fiery Herb 15 Ingredients

Hearty Cheeseburger Curry 8 Moomoo Milk

8 Bean Sausage 16 Ingredients

Melty Omelette Curry 10 Fancy Egg

6 Snoozy Tomato 16 Ingredients

Soft Potato Chowder 10 Moomoo Milk

8 Soft Potato

4 Tasty Mushroom 22 Ingredients

Spore Mushroom Curry 14 Tasty Mushroom

9 Soft Potato 23 Ingredients

Bulk Up Bean Curry 12 Greengrass Soybeans

6 Bean Sausage

4 Fiery Herb

4 Fancy Egg 26 Ingredients

Limber Corn Stew 14 Greengrass Corn

8 Moomoo Milk

8 Soft Potato 30 Ingredients

Spicy Leek Curry 14 Large Leek

10 Warming Ginger

8 Fiery Herb 32 Ingredients

Grilled Tail Curry 8 Slowpoke Tail

25 Fiery Herb 33 Ingredients

Egg Bomb Curry 12 Honey

11 Fancy Apple

8 Fancy Egg

4 Soft Potato 35 Ingredients

Ninja Curry 15 Greengrass Soybeans

9 Large Leek

9 Bean Sausage

5 Tasy Mushroom 38 Ingredients

Dream Eater Butter Curry 18 Soft Potato

15 Snoozy Tomato

12 Soothing Cacao

10 Moomoo Milk 55 Ingredients

Inferno Corn Keema Curry 27 Fiery Herb

24 Bean Sausage

14 Greengrass Corn

12 Warming Ginger 77 Ingredients

The folks at Select Button may add more curry recipes to Pokemon Sleep in the future, but for now, this is every possible combination of ingredients you can combine to create tasty curries and stews for Snorlax.