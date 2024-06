All Teams Available in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode, Listed

The arrival of the long-awaited EA Sports College Football 25 includes the return of Dynasty Mode, where anyone can take control of a franchise’s destiny on their route to an NCAA title. Here are all the teams available in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode.

The Dynasty Mode in EA Sports College Football 25 allows players to take control of their favorite college football franchise or create an entirely new one in Team Builder and take their school to the promised land. There are so many schools to choose from (134 FBS teams, to be exact) that the chances are your favorite team will be in the mode. But if not, don’t fret, as there are plenty of choices to make your own. You’ll want to familiarize yourself with what is available, so here are the confirmed schools in College Football 25, in alphabetical order:

Air Force – Falcons – USAF Academy, CO – Mountain West

– Falcons – USAF Academy, CO – Mountain West Akron – Zips – Akron, OH – MAC

– Zips – Akron, OH – MAC Alabama – Crimson Tide – Tuscaloosa, AL – SEC

– Crimson Tide – Tuscaloosa, AL – SEC Appalachian State – Mountaineers – Boone, NC – Sun Belt

– Mountaineers – Boone, NC – Sun Belt Arizona – Wildcats – Tucson, AZ – BIG 12

– Wildcats – Tucson, AZ – BIG 12 Arizona State – Sun Devils – Tempe, AZ – BIG 12

– Sun Devils – Tempe, AZ – BIG 12 Arkansas – Razorbacks – Fayetteville, AR – SEC

– Razorbacks – Fayetteville, AR – SEC Arkansas State – Red Wolves – Jonesboro, AR – Sun Belt

– Red Wolves – Jonesboro, AR – Sun Belt Army – Black Knights – West Point, NY – American

– Black Knights – West Point, NY – American Auburn – Tigers – Auburn, AL – SEC

– Tigers – Auburn, AL – SEC Ball State – Cardinals – Muncie, IN – MAC

– Cardinals – Muncie, IN – MAC Baylor – Bears – Waco, TX – Big 12

– Bears – Waco, TX – Big 12 Boise State – Broncos – Boise, ID – Mountain West

– Broncos – Boise, ID – Mountain West Boston College – Eagles – Chestnut Hill, MA – ACC

– Eagles – Chestnut Hill, MA – ACC Bowling – Green Falcons – Bowling Green, OH – MAC

– Green Falcons – Bowling Green, OH – MAC Buffalo – Bulls – Buffalo, NY – MAC

– Bulls – Buffalo, NY – MAC BYU – Cougars – Provo, UT – Big 12

– Cougars – Provo, UT – Big 12 California – Golden Bears – Berkeley CA – ACC

– Golden Bears – Berkeley CA – ACC Central Michigan – Chippewas – Mount Pleasant, MI – MAC

– Chippewas – Mount Pleasant, MI – MAC Charlotte – 49ers – Charlotte, NC – American

– 49ers – Charlotte, NC – American Cincinnati – Bearcats – Cincinnati, OH – Big 12

– Bearcats – Cincinnati, OH – Big 12 Clemson – Tigers – Clemson, SC – ACC

– Tigers – Clemson, SC – ACC Coastal Carolina – Chanticleers – Conway, SC – Sun Belt

– Chanticleers – Conway, SC – Sun Belt Colorado – Buffaloes – Boulder, CO – BIG 12

– Buffaloes – Boulder, CO – BIG 12 Colorado State – Rams – Fort Collins, CO – Mountain West

– Rams – Fort Collins, CO – Mountain West Duke – Blue Devils – Durham, NC – ACC

– Blue Devils – Durham, NC – ACC East Carolina – Pirates – Greenville, NC – American

– Pirates – Greenville, NC – American Eastern Michigan – Eagles – Ypsilanti, MI – MAC

– Eagles – Ypsilanti, MI – MAC Florida Atlantic – Owls – Boca Raton, FL – American

– Owls – Boca Raton, FL – American FIU – Panthers – Miami, FL – C-USA

– Panthers – Miami, FL – C-USA Florida – Gators – Gainesville, FL – SEC

– Gators – Gainesville, FL – SEC Florida State – Seminoles – Tallahassee, FL – ACC

– Seminoles – Tallahassee, FL – ACC Fresno State – Bulldogs – Fresno, CA – Mountain West

– Bulldogs – Fresno, CA – Mountain West Georgia – Bulldogs – Athens, GA – SEC

– Bulldogs – Athens, GA – SEC Georgia Southern – Eagles – Statesboro, GA – Sun Belt

– Eagles – Statesboro, GA – Sun Belt Georgia State – Panthers – Atlanta, GA – Sun Belt

– Panthers – Atlanta, GA – Sun Belt Georgia Tech – Yellow Jackets – Atlanta, GA – ACC

– Yellow Jackets – Atlanta, GA – ACC Hawaii – Rainbow Warriors – Honolulu, HI – Mountain West

– Rainbow Warriors – Honolulu, HI – Mountain West Houston – Cougars – Houston, TX – Big 12

– Cougars – Houston, TX – Big 12 Illinois – Fighting Illini – Urbana–Champaign, IL – Big Ten

– Fighting Illini – Urbana–Champaign, IL – Big Ten Indiana – Hoosiers – Bloomington, IN – Big Ten

– Hoosiers – Bloomington, IN – Big Ten Iowa – Hawkeyes – Iowa City, IA – Big Ten

– Hawkeyes – Iowa City, IA – Big Ten Iowa State – Cyclones – Ames, IA – Big 12

– Cyclones – Ames, IA – Big 12 Jacksonville State – Gamecocks – Jacksonville, AL – C-USA

– Gamecocks – Jacksonville, AL – C-USA James Madison – Dukes – Harrisonburg, VA – Sun Belt

– Dukes – Harrisonburg, VA – Sun Belt Kansas – Jayhawks – Lawrence, KS – Big 12

– Jayhawks – Lawrence, KS – Big 12 Kansas State – Wildcats – Manhattan, KS – Big 12

– Wildcats – Manhattan, KS – Big 12 Kennesaw State – Owls – Kennesaw, GA – C-USA

– Owls – Kennesaw, GA – C-USA Kent State – Golden – Flashes – Kent, OH – MAC

Kentucky – Wildcats – Lexington, KY – SEC

– Wildcats – Lexington, KY – SEC Liberty – Flames – Lynchburg, VA C-USA

– Flames – Lynchburg, VA C-USA Louisiana – Ragin’ Cajuns – Lafayette, LA – Sun Belt

– Ragin’ Cajuns – Lafayette, LA – Sun Belt Louisiana–Monroe – Warhawks – Monroe, LA – Sun Belt

– Warhawks – Monroe, LA – Sun Belt Louisiana Tech – Bulldogs – Ruston, LA – C-USA

– Bulldogs – Ruston, LA – C-USA Louisville – Cardinals – Louisville, KY – ACC

– Cardinals – Louisville, KY – ACC LSU – Tigers – Baton Rouge, LA – SEC

– Tigers – Baton Rouge, LA – SEC Marshall – Thundering Herd – Huntington, WV – Sun Belt

– Thundering Herd – Huntington, WV – Sun Belt Maryland – Terrapins – College Park, MD – Big Ten

– Terrapins – College Park, MD – Big Ten Memphis – Tigers – Memphis, TN – American

– Tigers – Memphis, TN – American Miami (FL) – Hurricanes – Coral Gables, FL – ACC

– Hurricanes – Coral Gables, FL – ACC Miami (OH) – RedHawks – Oxford, OH – MAC

– RedHawks – Oxford, OH – MAC Michigan – Wolverines, Ann – Arbor, MI – Big Ten

– Wolverines, Ann – Arbor, MI – Big Ten Michigan State – Spartans – East Lansing, MI – Big Ten

– Spartans – East Lansing, MI – Big Ten Middle Tennessee – Blue Raiders – Murfreesboro, TN – C-USA

– Blue Raiders – Murfreesboro, TN – C-USA Minnesota – Golden Gophers – Minneapolis, MN – Big Ten

– Golden Gophers – Minneapolis, MN – Big Ten Mississippi State – Bulldogs – Mississippi State, MS – SEC

– Bulldogs – Mississippi State, MS – SEC Missouri – Tigers – Columbia, MO – SEC

– Tigers – Columbia, MO – SEC Navy – Midshipmen – Annapolis, MD – American

– Midshipmen – Annapolis, MD – American NC State – Wolfpack – Raleigh, NC – ACC

– Wolfpack – Raleigh, NC – ACC Nebraska – Cornhuskers – Lincoln, NE – Big Ten

– Cornhuskers – Lincoln, NE – Big Ten Nevada – Wolf Pack – Reno, NV – Mountain West

– Wolf Pack – Reno, NV – Mountain West New Mexico – Lobos – Albuquerque, NM – Mountain West

– Lobos – Albuquerque, NM – Mountain West New Mexico State – Aggies – Las Cruces, NM – C-USA

– Aggies – Las Cruces, NM – C-USA North Carolina – Tar Heels – Chapel Hill, NC – ACC

– Tar Heels – Chapel Hill, NC – ACC North Texas – Mean Green – Denton, TX – American

– Mean Green – Denton, TX – American Northern Illinois – Huskies – DeKalb, IL – MAC

– Huskies – DeKalb, IL – MAC Northwestern – Wildcats – Evanston, IL – Big Ten

– Wildcats – Evanston, IL – Big Ten Notre Dame – Fighting Irish – South Bend, IN – Independent

– Fighting Irish – South Bend, IN – Independent Ohio – Bobcats – Athens, OH – MAC

– Bobcats – Athens, OH – MAC Ohio State – Buckeyes – Columbus, OH – Big Ten

– Buckeyes – Columbus, OH – Big Ten Oklahoma – Sooners – Norman, OK – SEC

– Sooners – Norman, OK – SEC Oklahoma State – Cowboys – Stillwater, OK – Big 12

– Cowboys – Stillwater, OK – Big 12 Old Dominion – Monarchs – Norfolk, VA – Sun Belt

– Monarchs – Norfolk, VA – Sun Belt Ole Miss – Rebels – University, MS – SEC

– Rebels – University, MS – SEC Oregon – Ducks – Eugene, OR – Big Ten

– Ducks – Eugene, OR – Big Ten Oregon State – Beavers Corvallis OR Pac-12

– Beavers Corvallis OR Pac-12 Penn State – Nittany Lions – University Park, PA – Big Ten

– Nittany Lions – University Park, PA – Big Ten Pittsburgh – Panthers Pittsburgh PA ACC

– Panthers Pittsburgh PA ACC Purdue – Boilermakers – West Lafayette, IN – Big Ten

– Boilermakers – West Lafayette, IN – Big Ten Rice Owls – Houston, TX – American

– Houston, TX – American Rutgers – Scarlet Knights – Piscataway, NJ – Big Ten

– Scarlet Knights – Piscataway, NJ – Big Ten Sam Houston – Bearkats – Huntsville, TX – C-USA

– Bearkats – Huntsville, TX – C-USA San Diego State – Aztecs – San Diego, CA – Mountain West

– Aztecs – San Diego, CA – Mountain West San Jose State – Spartans – San Jose, CA – Mountain West

– Spartans – San Jose, CA – Mountain West SMU – Mustangs – Dallas, TX – ACC

– Mustangs – Dallas, TX – ACC South Alabama – Jaguars – Mobile, AL – Sun Belt

– Jaguars – Mobile, AL – Sun Belt South Carolina – Gamecocks – Columbia, SC – SEC

– Gamecocks – Columbia, SC – SEC South Florida – Bulls – Tampa, FL – American

– Bulls – Tampa, FL – American Southern Miss – Golden Eagles – Hattiesburg, MS – Sun Belt

– Golden Eagles – Hattiesburg, MS – Sun Belt Stanford – Cardinal – Stanford, CA – ACC

– Cardinal – Stanford, CA – ACC Syracuse – Orange – Syracuse, NY – ACC

– Orange – Syracuse, NY – ACC TCU – Horned Frogs – Fort Worth, TX – Big 12

– Horned Frogs – Fort Worth, TX – Big 12 Temple – Owls – Philadelphia, PA – American

– Owls – Philadelphia, PA – American Tennessee – Volunteers – Knoxville, TN – SEC

– Volunteers – Knoxville, TN – SEC Texas – Longhorns – Austin, TX – SEC

– Longhorns – Austin, TX – SEC Texas A&M – Aggies – College Station, TX SEC

– Aggies – College Station, TX SEC Texas State – Bobcats – San Marcos, TX – Sun Belt

– Bobcats – San Marcos, TX – Sun Belt Texas Tech – Red Raiders – Lubbock, TX – Big 12

– Red Raiders – Lubbock, TX – Big 12 Toledo – Rockets – Toledo, OH – MAC

– Rockets – Toledo, OH – MAC Troy – Trojans – Troy, AL – Sun Belt

– Trojans – Troy, AL – Sun Belt Tulane – Green Wave – New Orleans, LA – American

– Green Wave – New Orleans, LA – American Tulsa – Golden Hurricane – Tulsa, OK – American

– Golden Hurricane – Tulsa, OK – American UAB – Blazers – Birmingham, AL – American

– Blazers – Birmingham, AL – American UCF – Knights – Orlando, FL – Big 12

– Knights – Orlando, FL – Big 12 UCLA – Bruins – Los Angeles, CA – Big Ten

– Bruins – Los Angeles, CA – Big Ten UConn – Huskies – Storrs, CT – Independent

– Huskies – Storrs, CT – Independent UMass – Minutemen – Amherst, MA – MAC

– Minutemen – Amherst, MA – MAC UNLV – Rebels – Las Vegas, NV – Mountain West

– Rebels – Las Vegas, NV – Mountain West USC – Trojans – Los Angeles, CA – Big Ten

– Trojans – Los Angeles, CA – Big Ten UTEP – Miners – El Paso, TX – C-USA

– Miners – El Paso, TX – C-USA UTSA – Roadrunners – San Antonio, TX – American

– Roadrunners – San Antonio, TX – American Utah – Utes – Salt Lake City, UT – BIG 12

– Utes – Salt Lake City, UT – BIG 12 Utah State – Aggies – Logan, UT – Mountain West

– Aggies – Logan, UT – Mountain West Vanderbilt – Commodores – Nashville, TN – SEC

– Commodores – Nashville, TN – SEC Virginia – Cavaliers – Charlottesville, VA – ACC

– Cavaliers – Charlottesville, VA – ACC Virginia Tech – Hokies – Blacksburg, VA – ACC

– Hokies – Blacksburg, VA – ACC Wake Forest – Demon Deacons – Winston-Salem, NC – ACC

– Demon Deacons – Winston-Salem, NC – ACC Washington – Huskies – Seattle, WA – Big Ten

– Huskies – Seattle, WA – Big Ten Washington State – Cougars – Pullman, WA – Pac-12

– Cougars – Pullman, WA – Pac-12 West Virginia – Mountaineers – Morgantown, WV – Big 12

– Mountaineers – Morgantown, WV – Big 12 Western Kentucky – Hilltoppers – Bowling Green, KY – C-USA

– Hilltoppers – Bowling Green, KY – C-USA Western Michigan – Broncos – Kalamazoo, MI – MAC

– Broncos – Kalamazoo, MI – MAC Wisconsin – Badgers – Madison, WI – Big Ten

– Badgers – Madison, WI – Big Ten Wyoming – Cowboys – Laramie, WY – Mountain West

And there you have it – all the teams available in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

