EA Sports College Football 25: Release Date, Platforms, Teams, and More

It’s been a while since Electronic Arts ventured into the realm of college football but that all changes with the release of EA Sports College Football 25. As the first EA-published college football game in 11 years, here’s when fans can expect its release and more details about the game.

After stopping the production of college football games in 2013 over a lawsuit regarding player likeness rights and compensation, EA returned to the sport after a subsequent court case in 2021 ruled that college student-athletes could receive compensation for their likeness rights. This was followed by a change in NCAA policy that officially took place in 2023 to reflect this legal precedent. With EA Sports College Football 25 ending this lengthy hiatus, here’s what we currently know about the game’s release date, what platforms it will be available on, and what teams are in the game.

EA Sports College Football 25 has a release window of Summer 2024, which was revealed several months ahead of its official announcement in early 2024. EA hasn’t revealed the specific release date yet. The release window is consistent with EA’s strategy for its previous college football series, NCAA Football, which would launch in early to mid-July each year just before real-world college football kicks off in August.

If EA Sports College Football 25 maintains the release schedule as its predecessors, players should expect the game around the second Tuesday in July which, in 2024, would place its release date on or around July 9, 2024.

Currently, the only confirmed platforms for the game are the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. There have been plans to release the game on the preceding generation’s consoles, which is to say the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Similarly, there have been no plans revealed for the game to be released on the Nintendo Switch or PC.

With its new agreement for college athlete name, image, and likeness rights licensing compensation, EA has secured the inclusion of all 134 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, college football teams playing at the Division I-A level. This means every team in the AAC, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, MAC, MWC, Pac-12, SEC, and SBC Conferences are expected to be in the game, along with the Division I-A FBS Independents.

The 128 teams in the Football Championship Subdivision, making up the NCAA’s Division I-AA, will not be available in the game at launch. This leaves the possibility of these teams being added as post-release content, though no such plans have currently been announced by EA.

Additional Details

Though the anticipated game modes and features have not yet been revealed by EA, EA Sports College Football 25 will feature Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit as its in-game commentators. ESPN studio host Kevin Connors, along with game analysts Jesse Palmer and David Pollack, are all expected to have roles in the game as well.

