EA has been unable to deliver good news about its upcoming college game for years, but the tides are finally turning. EA is almost ready to reveal its next College Football game.

Recommended Videos

It’s been several years since EA announced its intention to get back into the college football world. With the introduction of NIL, it seemed like creating titles centered around collegiate athletes became a whole lot easier. Unfortunately, there have been very few updates since then, leaving all the eager gamers scratching their heads.

There was that major incident during the National Championship game earlier this year, with a rumor claiming that a trailer for the highly anticipated title would drop during the contest. However, it never came, and the powers that be at EA made it clear that they would update people when they had something to show. Well, it looks like that time has come.

Related: When Does Madden 25 Come Out?

EA has updated its X account for EA Sports College Football 25 with a new bio that reads “Coming this summer. Full reveal in May.” and released a teaser for the game that makes it clear that the company heard all the noise. So, all those college football diehards who were worried about the game being delayed can take a deep breath and make room in their summer schedules to start their first Dynasty. You can check out the teaser below:

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

Unfortunately, the teaser doesn’t feature any gameplay or show off any new modes or mechanics, but that’s all sure to come with the full reveal in May. However, as long as EA Sports College Football 25 is slightly better than any of the recent Madden titles, there aren’t likely to be many complaints from players.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases summer 2024.